Coming soon: Henry events

(HENRY, IL) Henry is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Henry:

Creative Arts Worship Gathering Henry, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 509 3rd Street, Henry, IL 61537

Calling all worshipers, dancers, artist, writers, painters, musicians, etc... Come join us for a night of creative worship to God

2021 Miller Time Golf Outing Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1400 IL-17, Lacon, IL

Hosted by Henry Yacht Club Timber Ridge Golf Course - Lacon, IL -Four person best ball -Minimum one woman per team -Hole competitions -Goodie Bag -Prizes Additional details will follow. Please...

The Hennepin Hundred Hennepin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

October 5 & 6, 2019 The Hennepin Hundred Ultramarathon, a Flat & Fast 50K / 50 mile / 100 mile / 100 mile relay race from Sterling, Illinois to Colona, Illinois on the Hennepin Canal State Trail...

2nd Chance @ Henry Street Party Henry, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 406 Edward St, Henry, IL

Come party with us Street style and help celebrate a special lady's birthday

Cricut MakerSpace Hennepin Hennepin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 214 N 4th St, Hennepin, IL

