CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry, IL

Coming soon: Henry events

Henry Voice
Henry Voice
 6 days ago

(HENRY, IL) Henry is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Henry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wM00i_0cFqH6qG00

Creative Arts Worship Gathering

Henry, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 509 3rd Street, Henry, IL 61537

Calling all worshipers, dancers, artist, writers, painters, musicians, etc... Come join us for a night of creative worship to God

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mKij_0cFqH6qG00

2021 Miller Time Golf Outing

Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1400 IL-17, Lacon, IL

Hosted by Henry Yacht Club Timber Ridge Golf Course - Lacon, IL -Four person best ball -Minimum one woman per team -Hole competitions -Goodie Bag -Prizes Additional details will follow. Please...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qbovn_0cFqH6qG00

The Hennepin Hundred

Hennepin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

October 5 & 6, 2019 The Hennepin Hundred Ultramarathon, a Flat & Fast 50K / 50 mile / 100 mile / 100 mile relay race from Sterling, Illinois to Colona, Illinois on the Hennepin Canal State Trail...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h7UVL_0cFqH6qG00

2nd Chance @ Henry Street Party

Henry, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 406 Edward St, Henry, IL

Come party with us Street style and help celebrate a special lady's birthday

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19q0wu_0cFqH6qG00

Cricut MakerSpace Hennepin

Hennepin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 214 N 4th St, Hennepin, IL

Halloween 2021 Events In Hennepin, Illinois. Street Carnivals, Ghost Tours, Family Friendly Events, Spooky Costume Parties, Pub Crawls, Eerie Hennepin, Illinois Attractions, Halloween Horror...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Henry, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Henry, IL
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Pub#Live Events#Golf Course#Il Hosted#Sun Oct 10#Il Come Party#Family Friendly Events#Spooky Costume Parties#Illinois Attractions
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Henry Voice

Henry Voice

Henry, IL
18
Followers
265
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Henry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy