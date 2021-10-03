What’s up Keenesburg: Local events calendar

(KEENESBURG, CO) Live events are lining up on the Keenesburg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Keenesburg area:

Jitterbugs Fort Lupton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 425 S Denver Ave, Fort Lupton, CO

Dance and sing, wiggle and laugh, read and play! Jitterbugs (formerly Music & Movement) will get your little jitterbug movin’ and groovin’ and learning those all-important early literacy skills!

Hunter Safety - Fort Lupton, CO 2021 Fort Lupton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 203 S Harrison Ave, Fort Lupton, CO

Description Please call in and pre-register at 303.857.4200. If the student is under 10 years, a parent must attend all classes with the child. Fee is payable to the instructor first day of class...

Town Council Meeting Hudson, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 50 Beech St, Hudson, CO

Physical Address 50. Beech St Hudson, CO 80642 Mailing Address P.O. Box 351 Hudson, CO 80642 Phone: 303-536-9311 Fax: 303-536-4753 Town Directory

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 245 Market St #9033, Keenesburg, CO

NOTE: This event is first come first serve by email reservation and we CANNOT guarantee everyone who responds will get a table. Clicking “GOING” or commenting on a post does not constitute a...

Trunk or Treat Hudson, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 Beech St, Hudson, CO

Halloween is on its way and with it so are costumes and candy! Join the Town of Hudson for Trunk or Treat at the Hudson Elementary School parking lot. We ask that anyone planning on bringing a...