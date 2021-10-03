CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keenesburg, CO

What’s up Keenesburg: Local events calendar

Keenesburg Updates
Keenesburg Updates
 6 days ago

(KEENESBURG, CO) Live events are lining up on the Keenesburg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Keenesburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltTdy_0cFqH0Xu00

Jitterbugs

Fort Lupton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 425 S Denver Ave, Fort Lupton, CO

Dance and sing, wiggle and laugh, read and play! Jitterbugs (formerly Music & Movement) will get your little jitterbug movin’ and groovin’ and learning those all-important early literacy skills!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZZCt_0cFqH0Xu00

Hunter Safety - Fort Lupton, CO 2021

Fort Lupton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 203 S Harrison Ave, Fort Lupton, CO

Description Please call in and pre-register at 303.857.4200. If the student is under 10 years, a parent must attend all classes with the child. Fee is payable to the instructor first day of class...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xrz9c_0cFqH0Xu00

Town Council Meeting

Hudson, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 50 Beech St, Hudson, CO

Physical Address 50. Beech St Hudson, CO 80642 Mailing Address P.O. Box 351 Hudson, CO 80642 Phone: 303-536-9311 Fax: 303-536-4753 Town Directory

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IinxJ_0cFqH0Xu00

Restaurant: Impossible Filming – Keenesburg, CO – Deno’s I-76 (Diners)

Keenesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 245 Market St #9033, Keenesburg, CO

NOTE: This event is first come first serve by email reservation and we CANNOT guarantee everyone who responds will get a table. Clicking “GOING” or commenting on a post does not constitute a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjIhw_0cFqH0Xu00

Trunk or Treat

Hudson, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 Beech St, Hudson, CO

Halloween is on its way and with it so are costumes and candy! Join the Town of Hudson for Trunk or Treat at the Hudson Elementary School parking lot. We ask that anyone planning on bringing a...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Lupton, CO
Government
City
Fort Lupton, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Keenesburg, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Music Movement#Sun Oct 10#Hudson Co Physical#P O Box#Hudson Co 80642
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Keenesburg Updates

Keenesburg Updates

Keenesburg, CO
19
Followers
264
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Keenesburg Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy