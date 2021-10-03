CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teec Nos Pos, AZ

Coming soon: Teec Nos Pos events

 6 days ago

(TEEC NOS POS, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Teec Nos Pos calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Teec Nos Pos area:

Plein Air Painting Workshop

Bluff, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Bluff Road, Bluff, UT 84512

A plein air painting workshop with local artist Eileen Fjerstad

Native American traditional photo shoot

Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 913 Navajo Twins Dr, Bluff, UT

BLUFF, Utah — Photographer Joseph Kayne will be offering a free Native American traditional photo shoot in the rare antique tintype photography process at the Twin Rocks Trading Post beginning...

Artist Market

Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3rd East and Mulberry, Bluff Rd, Bluff, UT

2021 Bluff Arts Festival Artist Market October 16, 2021 10 am - 5 pm Please mark your calendars for the Bluff Arts Festival Artist Market! This is a one-day, in-person market at the Bluff...

Lessons from an Unknown Prospect

Bluff, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 210 7th East, Bluff, UT 84512

A natural pigment discussion by University of Utah professor Elpitha Tsoutsounakis

Intro to Dark Sky photography

Bluff, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 250 Main Street, Bluff, UT 84512

Local photographer Paul Martini will share some of his secrets for taking pictures of the stars

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teec Nos Pos News Beat

Teec Nos Pos, AZ
ABOUT

With Teec Nos Pos News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

