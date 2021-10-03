Big Timber events coming soon
(BIG TIMBER, MT) Big Timber has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Big Timber:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 308 Central Ave, Reed Point, MT
The Reed Point/Rapelje (Reed Point, MT) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Tri-City co-op [Hobson/Moore/Judith Gap] (Hobson, MT) on Friday, October 8 @ 12p.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 328 E 5th Ave N, Columbus, MT
Let's celebrate a great 4-H year and all the accomplishments of our 4-Her's. Please bring a snack or dessert to share! Please RSVP to TyLee at stillwater@montana.edu or call 322-8035 so we have a...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 117 W Park St, Livingston, MT
Join Marcedes and friends for an evening of songs and stories at Katabatic Brewing Company from 4-8PM. Marcedes is a Southwestern Montana musician. With guitar in tow, she bends Americana melodies...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 2496 E River Rd, Livingston, MT
Ryan is the banjo player and singer from The Last Revel and Canoe Dealers.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM
We have full-time real estate investors that facilitate our masterminds. We come together once a week to mastermind and do deals.
