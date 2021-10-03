CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Meadow, LA

Events on the Golden Meadow calendar

Golden Meadow Dispatch
Golden Meadow Dispatch
 6 days ago

(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Live events are coming to Golden Meadow.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Golden Meadow area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2guUiA_0cFqGqfc00

COOL NIGHTS & FALLING CLAYS

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 279 Weatherby Ln Lot 4, Houma, LA

The NSCA is America's official governing and sanctioning body for Sporting Clays and works to develop the sport at all levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PQ1a_0cFqGqfc00

Larose French Food Festival

Larose, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Discover the delicious Cajun cuisine, rich Cajun heritage and wonderful music at the French Food Festival. The best in Cajun food, music & dancing all under a huge festival tent. Enjoy over 20...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQ2yg_0cFqGqfc00

Private Event

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 346 Civic Center Blvd, Houma, LA

This is a private event for invited guests. HALL B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36IawY_0cFqGqfc00

Group Therapy at The Balcony

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 7834 W Main St, Houma, LA

it's time for Group Therapy to move up in the world. We have reached the second story of a building! Come out and party with us Houma!! You may also like the following events from Group Therapy Rocks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VI6nS_0cFqGqfc00

Brand X

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 7861 W Main St, Houma, LA

An experience you will share with other fellow fans and one you will never forget. Sit in the audience, feel the energy and witness your favorite entertainment live and up close. It will be better...

ABOUT

With Golden Meadow Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

