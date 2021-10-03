What’s up Chamberlain: Local events calendar

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Chamberlain has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chamberlain:

Grant Writing Workshop Gregory, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 222 Main St, Gregory, SD

Kari O'Neill and a panel of funders will be spending the day teaching the ins and outs of grant writing!

Stompin’ Kimball, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 144 S Main St, Kimball, SD

Right guy’s you have all been asking after our next event, so here it is another epic line up for Stompin’. Make sure to get this date in your diary and get yourselves down, if our last event was...

SDCRA FALL 2021 SEMINAR Chamberlain, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1981 E King St, Chamberlain, SD

SDCRA Fall 2021 Seminar October 14 and 15 at the AmericInn in Chamberlain, SD. Also check out other Workshops in Chamberlain

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 PM

THESE AUCTIONS ARE ON CENTRAL TIME *******************ATTENTION ***************** THIS REAL ESTATE & PERSONAL PROPERTY AUCTION HAVE BEEN RESET. NEW AUCTION DATE IS OCTOBER 5th, 2021 (same times as...

Re-Grand Opening Chamberlain, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Re-Grand Opening at Chamberlain, South Dakota, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 12:00 pm