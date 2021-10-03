CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chamberlain, SD

What’s up Chamberlain: Local events calendar

Chamberlain News Alert
Chamberlain News Alert
 6 days ago

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Chamberlain has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chamberlain:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bS1uG_0cFqGkcU00

Grant Writing Workshop

Gregory, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 222 Main St, Gregory, SD

Kari O'Neill and a panel of funders will be spending the day teaching the ins and outs of grant writing!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZRbe_0cFqGkcU00

Stompin’

Kimball, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 144 S Main St, Kimball, SD

Right guy’s you have all been asking after our next event, so here it is another epic line up for Stompin’. Make sure to get this date in your diary and get yourselves down, if our last event was...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FOht_0cFqGkcU00

SDCRA FALL 2021 SEMINAR

Chamberlain, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1981 E King St, Chamberlain, SD

SDCRA Fall 2021 Seminar October 14 and 15 at the AmericInn in Chamberlain, SD. Also check out other Workshops in Chamberlain

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CE7RD_0cFqGkcU00

CLARENCE BLUNCK ESTATE ABSOLUTE AUCTION – REAL ESTATE & PERSONAL PROPERTY – PLATTE, SD.

Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 PM

THESE AUCTIONS ARE ON CENTRAL TIME *******************ATTENTION ***************** THIS REAL ESTATE & PERSONAL PROPERTY AUCTION HAVE BEEN RESET. NEW AUCTION DATE IS OCTOBER 5th, 2021 (same times as...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fg6tl_0cFqGkcU00

Re-Grand Opening

Chamberlain, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Re-Grand Opening at Chamberlain, South Dakota, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 12:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Chamberlain News Alert

Chamberlain News Alert

Chamberlain, SD
17
Followers
294
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chamberlain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy