Russellville events calendar

(RUSSELLVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Russellville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Russellville area:

Halloween Dance California, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 211 S Owen St # B, California, MO

Halloween Dance! Costumes are allowed! No face masks or heavy makeup. 5th & 6th grade drop off will be 6pm. Pick up at 8pm. 7th & 8th grade drop off will be 7pm. Pick up will be at 9pm. $5 Admission

Babes & Bonfires Tribal Yoga Eldon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

🔥🔥Mark your calendar for this special Halloween event!🔥🔥 The radiant moonlight, the blaze of the fire, the beat of the drums- Soul Centered introduces Babes & Bonfires. This dynamic yoga flow...

Trick or Treat on Oak Street California, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Join us for a nght of fun and trick or treating brought to you by local businesses and organizations. Dress ysour kids in their Halloween attire and enjoy a morable experience on Oak Street. Free...

Pasture Golf 2021 Russellville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

The Mighty Pines at Finke Theatre California, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 315 N High St, California, MO

October 23, 2021 ~ The Mighty Pines Like the steady and strong trees from which they take their name, The Mighty Pines continue to grow in stature, creating vast musical landscapes with their...