Live events coming up in Holyoke

(HOLYOKE, CO) Live events are lining up on the Holyoke calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Holyoke:

The Holocaust: Words and Images (Zoom and Onsite Available) Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1324 Broadway St, Imperial, NE

This four-week course will highlight selected stories, personal testimony, photographs, and film to explore the experience of ordinary people during the Holocaust. Instructor: Renae Bottom, Fee...

YumaNaz Youth Group KICK-OFF!! Yuma, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 505 E Beatty Ave, Yuma, CO

We are starting SUNDAY NIGHT YOUTH GROUP at YumaNAZ, beginning 10.3.21 at 6:30 PM! We are kicking off our new youth ministry with pizza and lots of awesome games! Our Sunday night youth group will...

Hey Boo! Let’s Get Sheet Faced Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

SAVE THE DATE - Halloween Party October 29th @ 8PM! - Costume Contest with 1st,2nd,3rd CASH prize WINNERS! - Drink Specials - DJ Kimble with Night Sounds Entertainment playing the tunes! See you...

HALBERSLEBEN ESTATE AUCTION Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2021 – HALBERSLEBEN ESTATE AUCTION – SEDGWICK COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS &n...

DCA Varsity Football @ Sedgwick County Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

The Sedgwick County (Julesburg, CO) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Dayspring Christian Academy (Greeley, CO) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.