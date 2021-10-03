CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, CO

Live events coming up in Holyoke

 6 days ago

(HOLYOKE, CO) Live events are lining up on the Holyoke calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Holyoke:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yl6K_0cFqGZrN00

The Holocaust: Words and Images (Zoom and Onsite Available)

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1324 Broadway St, Imperial, NE

This four-week course will highlight selected stories, personal testimony, photographs, and film to explore the experience of ordinary people during the Holocaust. Instructor: Renae Bottom, Fee...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ay7CL_0cFqGZrN00

YumaNaz Youth Group KICK-OFF!!

Yuma, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 505 E Beatty Ave, Yuma, CO

We are starting SUNDAY NIGHT YOUTH GROUP at YumaNAZ, beginning 10.3.21 at 6:30 PM! We are kicking off our new youth ministry with pizza and lots of awesome games! Our Sunday night youth group will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HS3LG_0cFqGZrN00

Hey Boo! Let’s Get Sheet Faced

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

SAVE THE DATE - Halloween Party October 29th @ 8PM! - Costume Contest with 1st,2nd,3rd CASH prize WINNERS! - Drink Specials - DJ Kimble with Night Sounds Entertainment playing the tunes! See you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYKvl_0cFqGZrN00

HALBERSLEBEN ESTATE AUCTION

Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2021 – HALBERSLEBEN ESTATE AUCTION – SEDGWICK COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS &n...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AnCgm_0cFqGZrN00

DCA Varsity Football @ Sedgwick County

Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

The Sedgwick County (Julesburg, CO) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Dayspring Christian Academy (Greeley, CO) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

Holyoke News Flash

Holyoke News Flash

Holyoke, CO
With Holyoke News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

