Coming soon: Lac Du Flambeau events

(LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI) Live events are lining up on the Lac Du Flambeau calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lac Du Flambeau area:

ISLAND CITY WINE WALK Minocqua, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: U.S. 51, Minocqua, WI 54548

Enjoy an evening of wine tasting, hors d'ouevres, shopping and fun!

Manitowish Waters Cranberry Marsh Tours Manitowish Waters, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 5733 Airport Rd, Manitowish Waters, WI

~9/3/21 UPDATE: NEW LOCATION~ Free Cranberry Marsh Tours are held every Friday at 10am from August 27 through October 8. Join us for a 1-hour tour, rain or shine, at Cranberry Square Market ...

Royal Wood Minocqua, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 131 W Milwaukee St, Minocqua, WI

All the information about Royal Wood at Campanile Center For The Arts on 03-10-2021. Information, Artists, Start time and related Playlists.

Teen Anime Club Minocqua, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 415 Menominee St, Minocqua, WI

Teens! Join us for pizza, anime themed crafts, anime, and more! We'll be streaming different anime shows every month via Crunchyroll. Come to one, or come to them all! WHEN: 4th Saturday of the...

Learn How to Plan For and During Retirement Minocqua, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 10171 WI-70, Minocqua, WI

Learn How to Plan For and During Retirement at Norwood Pines Supper Club, Minocqua, WI 54548, Minocqua, United States on Wed Oct 13 2021 at 05:30 pm