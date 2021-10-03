Events on the Kellogg calendar

(KELLOGG, ID) Kellogg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kellogg area:

Graveside Service Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 106 Main St, Kellogg, ID

Sylvia Marie (Lambert) Reynolds, 86 Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Sylvia Marie (Lambert) Reynolds, 86, of Spokane Valley, Washington (formerly of the Silver Valley) passed...

OC Halloween Party Osburn, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Super Halloween Party at the OC!!! get ur imaginations flowing& come in costume! there will b prizes for the best.

Wallace Fall for History Festival Wallace, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 219 6th St, Wallace, ID

Wallace Fall for History Festival is on Facebook. To connect with Wallace Fall for History Festival, join Facebook today.

Pile of Pumpkins Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 728 N 4th St, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Sign up for Sun Oct 03, 2021 2:00 - 4:00PM - Pile of Pumpkins. Join the paint and sip party at this Coeur d'Alene , ID studio.

Bible Prophecy Seminar Wallace, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 Front St, Wallace, ID

No one can deny that our world is in trouble. Disease, disasters, violence, and crime are on the rise and many are baffled about how to handle these ills and what’s coming next. The Bible speaks...