Memphis, MO

Memphis events coming soon

Memphis Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MEMPHIS, MO) Live events are lining up on the Memphis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Memphis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PFJrS_0cFqGFS500

Bentonsport Halloween Rendevous

Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 21964 Hawk Dr, Keosauqua, IA

Rendevous with us along the Des Moines River! Fun and games with a new time and Halloween twist! (Held at the county park in the Bentonsport Historic District)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R96DQ_0cFqGFS500

Van Buren County Fall Festival Gun Show

Bonaparte, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

The Van Buren County Fall Festival Gun Show will be held on Oct 8th – 10th, 2021 in Bonaparte, IA. This Bonaparte gun show is held at Former Elementary School and hosted by Bonaparte Community...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhqA2_0cFqGFS500

Hark In The Park

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

A Community Celebration! Come enjoy live music prize giveaways food and so much fun! Perfect event for family friends and the whole community!Concert in the Park Featuring the Aaron Russel Band!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qc86y_0cFqGFS500

66 Wranglers Annual Halloween Bash

Queen City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

66 Wranglers Annual Halloween Bash is on Facebook. To connect with 66 Wranglers Annual Halloween Bash, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZkFx_0cFqGFS500

F*L*A*T*S Trail Half Marathon

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

One of the Midwest's most beautiful and adventurous singletrack trail half marathons! Inside Thousand Hills State Park and finishing at West Winery at Jackson Stables. Age Group Awards The top three

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Memphis Dispatch

Memphis Dispatch

Memphis, MO
ABOUT

With Memphis Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

