Memphis events coming soon

(MEMPHIS, MO) Live events are lining up on the Memphis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Memphis:

Bentonsport Halloween Rendevous Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 21964 Hawk Dr, Keosauqua, IA

Rendevous with us along the Des Moines River! Fun and games with a new time and Halloween twist! (Held at the county park in the Bentonsport Historic District)

Van Buren County Fall Festival Gun Show Bonaparte, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

The Van Buren County Fall Festival Gun Show will be held on Oct 8th – 10th, 2021 in Bonaparte, IA. This Bonaparte gun show is held at Former Elementary School and hosted by Bonaparte Community...

Hark In The Park Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

A Community Celebration! Come enjoy live music prize giveaways food and so much fun! Perfect event for family friends and the whole community!Concert in the Park Featuring the Aaron Russel Band!

66 Wranglers Annual Halloween Bash Queen City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

66 Wranglers Annual Halloween Bash is on Facebook. To connect with 66 Wranglers Annual Halloween Bash, join Facebook today.

F*L*A*T*S Trail Half Marathon Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

One of the Midwest's most beautiful and adventurous singletrack trail half marathons! Inside Thousand Hills State Park and finishing at West Winery at Jackson Stables. Age Group Awards The top three