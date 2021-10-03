Coming soon: Florien events

(FLORIEN, LA) Florien is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Florien area:

Trunk or Treat Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Trunk Or Treat 2021 Events in Leesville, Discover best of Halloween Trunk Or Treat events, Parties, and Celebrations in Leesville. Find information & tickets of upcoming Trunk Or Treat events...

ECA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Many Many, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

The Many (LA) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport, LA) on Tuesday, October 12 @ 5p.

Fall Fest 2021 Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 853 Cooper Church Rd, Leesville, LA

Join us for our annual Family Fall Fest. Sunday, October 31st 5 - 7PM, In the Family Life Center. We will have games, candy, snow cones, chips, popcorn, and weather permitting a hayride!

Cooper Kids Shoe Box Packing Party Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 853 Cooper Church Rd, Leesville, LA

Cooper Kids will pack Shoe boxes on Wednesday, October 20th @ 6PM in the FLC.

Zwolle Tamale Fiesta Zwolle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1100 S Main St, Zwolle, LA

The Zwolle Tamale Fiesta celebrates the rich Spanish and Indian heritage of the people of the town. Held each year the 2nd full weekend in Oct. at the Zwolle Festival Grounds, the Zwolle Tamale...