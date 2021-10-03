CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florien, LA

Coming soon: Florien events

Florien News Flash
Florien News Flash
 6 days ago

(FLORIEN, LA) Florien is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Florien area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eslnw_0cFqGA2S00

Trunk or Treat

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Trunk Or Treat 2021 Events in Leesville, Discover best of Halloween Trunk Or Treat events, Parties, and Celebrations in Leesville. Find information & tickets of upcoming Trunk Or Treat events...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PH2VQ_0cFqGA2S00

ECA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Many

Many, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

The Many (LA) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport, LA) on Tuesday, October 12 @ 5p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wwTxR_0cFqGA2S00

Fall Fest 2021

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 853 Cooper Church Rd, Leesville, LA

Join us for our annual Family Fall Fest. Sunday, October 31st 5 - 7PM, In the Family Life Center. We will have games, candy, snow cones, chips, popcorn, and weather permitting a hayride!

Learn More

Cooper Kids Shoe Box Packing Party

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 853 Cooper Church Rd, Leesville, LA

Cooper Kids will pack Shoe boxes on Wednesday, October 20th @ 6PM in the FLC.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o8FHU_0cFqGA2S00

Zwolle Tamale Fiesta

Zwolle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1100 S Main St, Zwolle, LA

The Zwolle Tamale Fiesta celebrates the rich Spanish and Indian heritage of the people of the town. Held each year the 2nd full weekend in Oct. at the Zwolle Festival Grounds, the Zwolle Tamale...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesville, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Florien, LA
Leesville, LA
Government
City
Zwolle, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Evangel Christian Academy#Halloween#Celebrations#La Join#The Family Life Center#La Cooper Kids#Shoe#Flc#Indian
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Florien News Flash

Florien News Flash

Florien, LA
64
Followers
262
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Florien News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy