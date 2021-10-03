CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Plaine, IA

Live events on the horizon in Belle Plaine

Belle Plaine Journal
Belle Plaine Journal
 6 days ago

(BELLE PLAINE, IA) Belle Plaine is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Belle Plaine area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nc1nT_0cFqG6an00

Fun Night Fundraiser

Toledo, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2283 Park Rd, Toledo, IA 52342

Join us! For the Tama County Conservation 2021 Annual Fun Night Fundraiser!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXZ5N_0cFqG6an00

Women's circle- Breathwork & Body Painting

Chelsea, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Women's Circle-Celebrate the Autumn Equinox with cacao, breathwork & body painting! About this Event Join us for the fall equinox. We'll settle into the space with a cacao and herbal infusion tea...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YZ02K_0cFqG6an00

Copy of 10 year Class reunion

Keystone, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 91 2nd St, Keystone, IA

Copy of 10 year Class reunion . Event starts at Sat Oct 09 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Keystone., Join us for some snacks, drinks, and conversation!About this EventThe event will be hosted...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDwZ0_0cFqG6an00

Combo workshop

Brooklyn, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 126 Jackson St, Brooklyn, IA

Join me for a combo workshop on Saturday, Oct 9th, 2021, at 11am-4pm at Center Ground Cafe, located at 126 Jackson St, Brooklyn IA. We will be painting pre-sketched wooden garden poles, birdhouses...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTSb4_0cFqG6an00

Fall Colors Tour

Tama, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1504 305th St, Tama, IA

This year's Fall Colors Tour will start at the Meskwaki Casino parking lot in Tama, go through the Oelwein area at lunchtime, and overnight in Dubuque. We'll meet at the casino parking lot between...

The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Belle Plaine Journal

Belle Plaine Journal

Belle Plaine, IA
14
Followers
267
Post
922
Views
ABOUT

With Belle Plaine Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

