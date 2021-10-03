CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, ME

Events on the Milford calendar

Milford News Watch
Milford News Watch
 6 days ago

(MILFORD, ME) Milford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Milford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y7qK9_0cFqG3wc00

Maine Black Bears vs. Prince Edward Island Panthers

Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Tunk Rd, Orono, ME

Buy Maine Black Bears vs. Prince Edward Island Panthers tickets to see your favorite college hockey team compete live and in-person on Sun, Oct 3, 2021 4:00 pm at Harold Alfond Sports Arena in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yK5SA_0cFqG3wc00

REIKI 2 Practitioner Level

Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 28 Bachelder Dr, Old Town, ME

--------REIKI LEVEL 2 CLASS------ ?Everything is Energy*~. ?If you've been to my level 1 class, You've heard me say, Reiki level 2 kicks !#$... Because it does! In a good way!!! It will help you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHiSA_0cFqG3wc00

Leaf Peeping Paddle

Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1107 W Old Town Rd, Old Town, ME

It's leaf peeping time and we would love to have you join us on the water to experience the fall foliage along Pushaw stream. Hirundo will provide canoes or kayaks, paddles, and life jackets are...

Full Moon Paddles 2021

Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1107 W Old Town Rd, Old Town, ME

Hirundo's Full Moon Paddles sell out most of the time. Reserve your spot early! Experience the sound and shadows of the evening, and watch the moon beams of the Full Moon dance on Pushaw Stream...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwzgb_0cFqG3wc00

The Blessing of the Animals

Old Town, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 132 Center St, Old Town, ME

OLD TOWN — There will be a Blessing of the Animals at St. James’ Episcopal Church, corner of Main and Center streets, on Sunday, Oct. 3 during the 10 a.m. service. All are welcome to bring their...

