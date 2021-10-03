What’s up Tracy: Local events calendar

(TRACY, MN) Tracy is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tracy:

Haunted Halloween Trivia Currie, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1575 250th Ave, Currie, MN

Dress in your Halloween costume and come on over to enjoy a night of Haunted Halloween Trivia in partnership with the Westbrook Public Library! Trivia starts at 6:30. Teams of 4 or less, please...

Card Class With Amber Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 313 W Main St, Marshall, MN

Join us for the very first monthly class with our newest teacher, Amber, Thursday October 14th. 5:00 - 6:30 pm. $15 Bring your own scissors, paper trimmer, adhesive, score tape, iron and ironing...

Decontamination Surge Capacity - Marshall Marshall, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 South Bruce Street, LTC Chapel, Marshall, MN 56258

The Southwest Healthcare Preparedness Coalition is hosting a Decontamination Surge Capacity class in Marshall.

2021 Guns & Diamonds Bingo Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1651 Victory Dr, Marshall, MN

Doors open at 5:00 $50/person - Includes 12 games of bingo Food will be available at the event - $9/plate if you pre-register or $10 the night of the event Additional games of bingo will be...

Writer’s Café Salon Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 201 C St, Marshall, MN

Meet with other writers to discuss topics and challenges! These meetings are open to all writers from the region. There will also be dedicated writing time and the opportunity to share your work...