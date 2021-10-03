CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, MN

Canby events coming up

Canby Digest
Canby Digest
 6 days ago

(CANBY, MN) Live events are coming to Canby.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Canby:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwATO_0cFqFsTH00

4th Annual Marshall Gun Show

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1651 Victory Dr, Marshall, MN

4th Annual Marshall Gun Show is on Facebook. To connect with 4th Annual Marshall Gun Show, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAm0z_0cFqFsTH00

Library Board Meeting

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 C St, Marshall, MN

The Library Board meets the 2nd Monday of each month at 4:00 p.m. in the Library Board Room. Please note: beginning in April 2020, the Library Board will meet in the Community Room, with digital...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480cp3_0cFqFsTH00

Victims of Foul Play: A True Story of One Man’s Dark Secrets by Patricia Lubeck Author Talk

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 301 W Lyon St, Marshall, MN

Patricia Lubeck will discuss her book “Victims of Foul Play: A True Story of One Man’s Dark Secrets” at the Lyon County Museum, 301 W Lyon St in Marshall on Tuesday, October 12 at 6:30 PM...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abi2t_0cFqFsTH00

Haunted Tower on Erie Road

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1001 W Erie Rd, Marshall, MN

The fire tower at the MERIT Center is haunted once again...only during Halloween weekend in Marshall. Prepare yourself for a night of thrills and chills all the way up the tower. Just remember...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rLwOW_0cFqFsTH00

Yellow Medicine County, MN Farmland - 110± Acres Auction

Gary, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

For a detailed Buyer’s Prospectus with complete terms and conditions, contact Randy Kath at Steffes Group 320.693.9371 or 701.429.8894 Yellow Medicine County, MN Farmland - 110± Acres Auction...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#The Library Board#W Lyon St#Buyer#Steffes Group#Yellow Medicine County
Canby Digest

Canby Digest

Canby, MN
ABOUT

With Canby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

