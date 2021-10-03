Canby events coming up
(CANBY, MN) Live events are coming to Canby.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Canby:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 1651 Victory Dr, Marshall, MN
4th Annual Marshall Gun Show is on Facebook. To connect with 4th Annual Marshall Gun Show, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 201 C St, Marshall, MN
The Library Board meets the 2nd Monday of each month at 4:00 p.m. in the Library Board Room. Please note: beginning in April 2020, the Library Board will meet in the Community Room, with digital...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 301 W Lyon St, Marshall, MN
Patricia Lubeck will discuss her book “Victims of Foul Play: A True Story of One Man’s Dark Secrets” at the Lyon County Museum, 301 W Lyon St in Marshall on Tuesday, October 12 at 6:30 PM...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 1001 W Erie Rd, Marshall, MN
The fire tower at the MERIT Center is haunted once again...only during Halloween weekend in Marshall. Prepare yourself for a night of thrills and chills all the way up the tower. Just remember...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM
For a detailed Buyer’s Prospectus with complete terms and conditions, contact Randy Kath at Steffes Group 320.693.9371 or 701.429.8894 Yellow Medicine County, MN Farmland - 110± Acres Auction...
