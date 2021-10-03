Live events on the horizon in Mcgregor

(MCGREGOR, MN) Live events are coming to Mcgregor.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mcgregor area:

Mikey's Denham Bar Presents: Gypsy Wagyn Sturgeon Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 8735 Edgewood Rd, Sturgeon Lake, MN

Gypsy Wagyn will be performing LIVE at Mikey's Denham Bar on: Saturday, October 16th (7 - 11 p.m.) We are excited to announce that GYPSY WAGYN is RETURNING to Mikey's Denham Bar in October! If you...

YMCA Camp Miller Golf Scramble Sturgeon Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 35311 Parkview Dr, Sturgeon Lake, MN

Is golf a favorite pass time of yours? Do you love YMCA Camp Miller? Do you enjoy spending time with other camp alum? How about just getting out on the green for a day? Come join us for our 1st...

Halloween Costume Party and Scare-e-okee! Sturgeon Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 87439 Denham Crossing Rd, Sturgeon Lake, MN

We will be hosting a costume party the eve before Halloween 🎃 There will be themed food and drinks, along with Emma & Jay from The Sonny Side singing and hosting Scare-e-okeee in the evening...

Comedy Night at The Event Cented Floodwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 201 W 7th Ave, Floodwood, MN

A new season of live comedy is back at the Event Center in Floodwood! Mark your calendars for the last Fridays of October, November, January, February and March! Doors open 6:30. $20 admission at...

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8TH AFTER 5 P.M. CST - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10TH AT 11 A.M. CST MCGREGOR, MN | SETH THORSON AND THE MINNESOTA RUFFED GROUSE SOCIETY TOTAL COST OF TRIP: $75 DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $75 (THIS IS...