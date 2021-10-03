CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcgregor, MN

Live events on the horizon in Mcgregor

Mcgregor Daily
Mcgregor Daily
 6 days ago

(MCGREGOR, MN) Live events are coming to Mcgregor.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mcgregor area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpffE_0cFqFqhp00

Mikey's Denham Bar Presents: Gypsy Wagyn

Sturgeon Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 8735 Edgewood Rd, Sturgeon Lake, MN

Gypsy Wagyn will be performing LIVE at Mikey's Denham Bar on: Saturday, October 16th (7 - 11 p.m.) We are excited to announce that GYPSY WAGYN is RETURNING to Mikey's Denham Bar in October! If you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhFcF_0cFqFqhp00

YMCA Camp Miller Golf Scramble

Sturgeon Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 35311 Parkview Dr, Sturgeon Lake, MN

Is golf a favorite pass time of yours? Do you love YMCA Camp Miller? Do you enjoy spending time with other camp alum? How about just getting out on the green for a day? Come join us for our 1st...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAaee_0cFqFqhp00

Halloween Costume Party and Scare-e-okee!

Sturgeon Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 87439 Denham Crossing Rd, Sturgeon Lake, MN

We will be hosting a costume party the eve before Halloween 🎃 There will be themed food and drinks, along with Emma & Jay from The Sonny Side singing and hosting Scare-e-okeee in the evening...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LiTXG_0cFqFqhp00

Comedy Night at The Event Cented

Floodwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 201 W 7th Ave, Floodwood, MN

A new season of live comedy is back at the Event Center in Floodwood! Mark your calendars for the last Fridays of October, November, January, February and March! Doors open 6:30. $20 admission at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBiri_0cFqFqhp00

*SOLD OUT* MINNESOTA GROUSE + WOODCOCK HUNT | OCT 8 - 10 — Her Wilderness

McGregor, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8TH AFTER 5 P.M. CST - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10TH AT 11 A.M. CST MCGREGOR, MN | SETH THORSON AND THE MINNESOTA RUFFED GROUSE SOCIETY TOTAL COST OF TRIP: $75 DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $75 (THIS IS...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mcgregor, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Sturgeon Lake, MN
Mcgregor, MN
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Emma Jay#Sun Oct 10
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Mcgregor Daily

Mcgregor Daily

Mcgregor, MN
21
Followers
293
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mcgregor Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy