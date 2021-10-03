CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calais, ME

Calais calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(CALAIS, ME) Live events are lining up on the Calais calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Calais area:



Washington Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Woodland

Baileyville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 14 1st Ave, Baileyville, ME

The Woodland (Baileyville, ME) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Washington Academy (East Machias, ME) on Wednesday, October 13 @ 6p.



City Council Meeting

Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

City of Eastport Maine • 22 Washington Street • Eastport, Maine 04631 Eastport City Hall: (207) 853-2300 Website Disclaimer Government Websites by CivicPlus®



LAMPS Summer Concert Series 2021: ThunderHeart Lion and Shead Ahead!, 10/3/21

Lubec, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

LAMPS in association with Cobscook Bay Music presents: ThunderHeart Lion and Shead Ahead! Come welcome autumn with a two hour concert by Thunderheart Lion



Stream Crossing Design and Installation Workshop

Dennysville, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: Venture Brook Road, Dennysville, ME 04628

Learn the processes and design principles of installing resilient stream crossing structures that stand the test of time.



Sammy Seavey Joker Run

Dennysville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: King St, Dennysville, ME

Come join us on our annual SAMMY SEAVEY JOKER RUN. The kitchen will be at full tilt! Steele Hill Band will be kicking off the music at 6pm and will be going to 10pm.

