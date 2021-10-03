CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchesne, UT

Live events on the horizon in Duchesne

Duchesne Bulletin
Duchesne Bulletin
 6 days ago

(DUCHESNE, UT) Duchesne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Duchesne area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZy3r_0cFqFitF00

Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage

Roosevelt, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Based on Mark Gungor's wildly popular seminar, Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage® builds on Gungor's success with tens of thousands of couples who credit him with enriching, and even saving...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A3Lui_0cFqFitF00

Redistricting Public Hearing - City Hall

Roosevelt, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Please join the Utah Redistricting Commission to share your concerns and give input about your district. The hearing will take place at the Roosevelt City Hall on 255 S State Street. For more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49R2f1_0cFqFitF00

UBH Safety & Healing Model Training

Roosevelt, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 250 W 300 N, Roosevelt, UT

List of Uintah Basin Healthcare upcoming events. Workshops Events by Uintah Basin Healthcare. Our mission is to foster health & healing... every person, every

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MnMxs_0cFqFitF00

Flu Shootout - Duchesne

Duchesne, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 155 W Main St, Duchesne, UT

Annual Flu Shootout, flu shots available for those 6 months and older. Wear short sleeves, drive through, get vaccinated and be flu free this season https://tricountyhealth.com/annual-flu-shoot-out/

