Lisbon, ND

Lisbon calendar: What's coming up

Lisbon Today
 6 days ago

(LISBON, ND) Lisbon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lisbon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwtkH_0cFqFg7n00

TS (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ LMLM (CO-OP)

Lamoure, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The LaMoure/Litchville-Marion (LaMoure, ND) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Tri-State co-op [Rosholt/Fairmount/Campbell-Tintah] (Rosholt, SD) on Friday, September 10 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGfnG_0cFqFg7n00

Fall Banquet

Enderlin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 225 3rd Ave, Enderlin, ND

Fall Banquet at VFW Enderlin - Post 9050, 225 3rd Ave., Enderlin, ND 58027, Enderlin, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aX2X2_0cFqFg7n00

Canaan Moravian Church Turkey Supper

Davenport, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 4465 159th Avenue Southeast, Davenport, ND 58021

To select your pick up time, click on the button that says "Select a date" and choose the time that works best for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42B911_0cFqFg7n00

Bluegrass at Pitchfork and Hoe Gathering

Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 345 12th Ave NE, Valley City, ND

Pitchfork and Hoe Gathering is in their second year! The event starts October 22 and Saturday, October 23, 2021. It will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club, 345 12th Ave NE, Valley City, ND...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWphX_0cFqFg7n00

Valley City Community Walk

Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 1047 Viking Dr, Valley City, ND

Our community has always been the heart of the Out of the Darkness Walks. The global pandemic has impacted the emotional and economic well-being of many individuals and families, and left many of...

POTUS
