CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enterprise, OR

Enterprise calendar: Coming events

Enterprise Today
Enterprise Today
 6 days ago

(ENTERPRISE, OR) Enterprise has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Enterprise area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJ6Ke_0cFqFeML00

Joseph - Wallowa County Farmers Market

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 604 N Main St, Joseph, OR

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 29 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 2PM Location:604 North Main Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0998jx_0cFqFeML00

CO.STARTERS CORE - Session Four

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Turn ideas into action CO.STARTERS Core provides an action-driven, collaborative process with a small and supportive group of like-minded people. Over ten sessions, you’ll identify your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWxJH_0cFqFeML00

Fermentation Class — The Dog Spot

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 19 S Main St, Joseph, OR

Fermentation 101 Chef will cover the basics of fermenting your favorite foods. cost $50 - reservations required Class participants will follow the fermentation process and learn skills to help...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGtBi_0cFqFeML00

Youth Art Fridays

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

During the fall session of Youth Art Fridays students will have the opportunity to explore Painting and Drawing or Ceramics. \n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aiWED_0cFqFeML00

Monday Night Skills Clinic

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1301 Adams Ave, La Grande, OR

skills clinic for all levels. $10 clinic and beverage. You may also like the following events from The Mountain Works Bicycles

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enterprise, OR
Joseph, OR
Government
City
La Grande, OR
Enterprise, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Joseph, OR
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Starters Core#Youth Art Fridays
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Enterprise Today

Enterprise Today

Enterprise, OR
21
Followers
278
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Enterprise Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy