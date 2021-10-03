Enterprise calendar: Coming events
(ENTERPRISE, OR) Enterprise has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Enterprise area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Address: 604 N Main St, Joseph, OR
Season:Summer Market Hours: May 29 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 2PM Location:604 North Main Street
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Turn ideas into action CO.STARTERS Core provides an action-driven, collaborative process with a small and supportive group of like-minded people. Over ten sessions, you’ll identify your...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 19 S Main St, Joseph, OR
Fermentation 101 Chef will cover the basics of fermenting your favorite foods. cost $50 - reservations required Class participants will follow the fermentation process and learn skills to help...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:15 AM
Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR
During the fall session of Youth Art Fridays students will have the opportunity to explore Painting and Drawing or Ceramics. \n
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 1301 Adams Ave, La Grande, OR
skills clinic for all levels. $10 clinic and beverage.
