Enterprise calendar: Coming events

(ENTERPRISE, OR) Enterprise has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Enterprise area:

Joseph - Wallowa County Farmers Market Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 604 N Main St, Joseph, OR

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 29 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 2PM Location:604 North Main Street

CO.STARTERS CORE - Session Four La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Turn ideas into action CO.STARTERS Core provides an action-driven, collaborative process with a small and supportive group of like-minded people. Over ten sessions, you’ll identify your...

Fermentation Class — The Dog Spot Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 19 S Main St, Joseph, OR

Fermentation 101 Chef will cover the basics of fermenting your favorite foods. cost $50 - reservations required Class participants will follow the fermentation process and learn skills to help...

Youth Art Fridays Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

During the fall session of Youth Art Fridays students will have the opportunity to explore Painting and Drawing or Ceramics.



Monday Night Skills Clinic La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1301 Adams Ave, La Grande, OR

skills clinic for all levels. $10 clinic and beverage.