Red Lodge, MT

Red Lodge calendar: Coming events

Red Lodge Daily
 6 days ago

(RED LODGE, MT) Live events are lining up on the Red Lodge calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Red Lodge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPYq8_0cFqFVMg00

Monday Morning Adult Ceramics (10 weeks)

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 123 Broadway Ave S, Red Lodge, MT

This 10-Week Adult Ceramics class is open to all levels (Beginning - Advanced) and will focus on techniques that encompass wheel-throwing and hand-building techniques. Students… more →\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXbPA_0cFqFVMg00

Fall Trivia at The Front Bar!

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 117 Broadway Ave S, Red Lodge, MT

CALLING ALL BRAINIACS! We are so happy to have trivia back Tuesday's this fall at the Front Bar. Your host, Dustin Godar will be back and ready to serve up some great trvia catagories and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlNiD_0cFqFVMg00

Special Guest Preacher Samuel Asante

Columbus, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Special Guest Preacher Samuel Asante is on Facebook. To connect with Special Guest Preacher Samuel Asante, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j3aGL_0cFqFVMg00

Tabish's Journey: A Story of Personal Triumph

Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 231 W 6th St, Powell, WY

Following his main event at Taste the Nations, join NWC alumnus Tabish Romario Friday evening for a program at the Intercultural House. Guests are invited to enjoy a meal prepared by NWC...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MbNGD_0cFqFVMg00

Carbon County Historical Society 2021 Lecture Series

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 224 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge, MT

Join the folks over at the Carbon County Historical Society on the last Wednesday of every month for their 2021 lecture series. Museum doors open at 6:00p.m. with the event beginning at 6:30. Each...

Red Lodge Daily

Red Lodge, MT
