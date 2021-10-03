Live events Wagner — what’s coming up

(WAGNER, SD) Live events are coming to Wagner.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wagner:

The Lighthouse Outreach Center Corsica, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 660 N Van't Haaff, Corsica, SD

Worship Service - Church service at the Lighthouse Fellowship, Corsica SD

Picnic at the Pasture - Open House Fundraiser Scotland, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 29571 419th Ave, Scotland, SD

Join us for a fun day with the horses at our annual Open House Fundraiser! The day starts with our second annual Hoof It Run/Ride - an approximately 6 mile/10k trail ride (run/walk) on the roads...

Advanced Wind Reading Workshop Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 89054 519 Avenue, Niobrara, NE

Heartland Precision Rifle & Wolf Den, LLC have partnered to bring their subject matter and resources to the civilian market. Our first Joint Venture Training event is our two day Advanced Wind...

Presbyterian Church Octoberfest Turkey Supper Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2533 Apple St, Niobrara, NE

First Saturday of deer season. Presbyterian Church annual Fall supper with Turkey and all the trimmings, also a Country Store.

Tack Swap - Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue Scotland, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 29571 419th Ave, Scotland, SD

Got extra tack? Looking for tack? Join us on October 16, 2021 for our Open House Tack Swap! This year, we are not charging a fee to sell! Bring your items, a table, some chairs, and setup! The...