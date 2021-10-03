CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wagner, SD

Live events Wagner — what’s coming up

Wagner Post
Wagner Post
 6 days ago

(WAGNER, SD) Live events are coming to Wagner.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wagner:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WjSdA_0cFqFUTx00

The Lighthouse Outreach Center

Corsica, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 660 N Van't Haaff, Corsica, SD

Worship Service - Church service at the Lighthouse Fellowship, Corsica SD

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ax41_0cFqFUTx00

Picnic at the Pasture - Open House Fundraiser

Scotland, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 29571 419th Ave, Scotland, SD

Join us for a fun day with the horses at our annual Open House Fundraiser! The day starts with our second annual Hoof It Run/Ride - an approximately 6 mile/10k trail ride (run/walk) on the roads...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQXO2_0cFqFUTx00

Advanced Wind Reading Workshop

Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 89054 519 Avenue, Niobrara, NE

Heartland Precision Rifle & Wolf Den, LLC have partnered to bring their subject matter and resources to the civilian market. Our first Joint Venture Training event is our two day Advanced Wind...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Q9Ym_0cFqFUTx00

Presbyterian Church Octoberfest Turkey Supper

Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2533 Apple St, Niobrara, NE

First Saturday of deer season. Presbyterian Church annual Fall supper with Turkey and all the trimmings, also a Country Store.

Learn More

Tack Swap - Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue

Scotland, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 29571 419th Ave, Scotland, SD

Got extra tack? Looking for tack? Join us on October 16, 2021 for our Open House Tack Swap! This year, we are not charging a fee to sell! Bring your items, a table, some chairs, and setup! The...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wagner, SD
City
Scotland, SD
City
Corsica, SD
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Worship Service Church#Open House Fundraiser#Llc#Presbyterian Church#A Country Store
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Wagner Post

Wagner Post

Wagner, SD
18
Followers
244
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wagner Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy