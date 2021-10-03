Live events Wagner — what’s coming up
(WAGNER, SD) Live events are coming to Wagner.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wagner:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:15 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:45 PM
Address: 660 N Van't Haaff, Corsica, SD
Worship Service - Church service at the Lighthouse Fellowship, Corsica SD
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 29571 419th Ave, Scotland, SD
Join us for a fun day with the horses at our annual Open House Fundraiser! The day starts with our second annual Hoof It Run/Ride - an approximately 6 mile/10k trail ride (run/walk) on the roads...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 89054 519 Avenue, Niobrara, NE
Heartland Precision Rifle & Wolf Den, LLC have partnered to bring their subject matter and resources to the civilian market. Our first Joint Venture Training event is our two day Advanced Wind...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 2533 Apple St, Niobrara, NE
First Saturday of deer season. Presbyterian Church annual Fall supper with Turkey and all the trimmings, also a Country Store.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 29571 419th Ave, Scotland, SD
Got extra tack? Looking for tack? Join us on October 16, 2021 for our Open House Tack Swap! This year, we are not charging a fee to sell! Bring your items, a table, some chairs, and setup! The...
