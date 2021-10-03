CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatch, NM

Hatch events coming soon

Hatch Updates
Hatch Updates
 6 days ago

(HATCH, NM) Hatch is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hatch area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUbIj_0cFqFOQp00

BLS | Full Class

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

By registering for this course you agree to the following: -Cancellation—If you are unable to attend this course, please contact Educational Services ASAP, but at least 24 hours prior to the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umPmR_0cFqFOQp00

Southwest Mandolin Camp

Hillsboro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 50 Main, Hillsboro, NM

For complete info please go to the website above. This popular "all mando, all the time" camp is at capacity and is now taking names for our waiting list. We also suggest joining us for our Desert...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLRZs_0cFqFOQp00

The MIXX BAND @ Blue Moon Bar & Grill

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 13060 N Valley Dr, Las Cruces, NM

The MIXX returns to the Blue Moon to play some great Soul, Funk, Blues & variety music. Come on out to get your "Groove On" ????? You may also like the following events from The MIXX band of El Paso

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TZK4_0cFqFOQp00

Reiki I Class 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Reiki I Class - Day One Instructor, Neena Wagnon, Reiki Master/Teacher Owner, Reiki Las Cruces Las Cruces, New Mexico (575)[masked] [masked] Class Summary - Saturday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. MST...

Caliente at the Blue Moon

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 13060 N Valley Dr, Las Cruces, NM

Caliente at the Blue Moon is on Facebook. To connect with Caliente at the Blue Moon, join Facebook today.

krwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Hatch, NM
With Hatch Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

