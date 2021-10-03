Hatch events coming soon

(HATCH, NM) Hatch is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hatch area:

BLS | Full Class Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

By registering for this course you agree to the following: -Cancellation—If you are unable to attend this course, please contact Educational Services ASAP, but at least 24 hours prior to the...

Southwest Mandolin Camp Hillsboro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 50 Main, Hillsboro, NM

For complete info please go to the website above. This popular "all mando, all the time" camp is at capacity and is now taking names for our waiting list. We also suggest joining us for our Desert...

The MIXX BAND @ Blue Moon Bar & Grill Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 13060 N Valley Dr, Las Cruces, NM

The MIXX returns to the Blue Moon to play some great Soul, Funk, Blues & variety music. Come on out to get your "Groove On" ????? You may also like the following events from The MIXX band of El Paso

Reiki I Class 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Reiki I Class - Day One Instructor, Neena Wagnon, Reiki Master/Teacher Owner, Reiki Las Cruces Las Cruces, New Mexico (575)[masked] [masked] Class Summary - Saturday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. MST...

Caliente at the Blue Moon Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 13060 N Valley Dr, Las Cruces, NM

Caliente at the Blue Moon is on Facebook. To connect with Caliente at the Blue Moon, join Facebook today.