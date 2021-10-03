Live events on the horizon in Clarendon

(CLARENDON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Clarendon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clarendon area:

Marriage retreat Wellington, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 4530 Co Rd 210, Wellington, TX

Marriage Retreat Special guest speaker: Don Jackson, (Senior Pastor at Oakwood Community Church in Ortonville, Michigan) Price: $130 per couple for Friday & Saturday Included in the price: Friday...

Snag Your Table Turkey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd St, Turkey, TX

Snag Your Table at Hotel Turkey on a Friday or Saturday Night!

Valley JV Football @ White Deer White Deer, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 604 S Doucette St, White Deer, TX

The White Deer (TX) JV football team has a home non-conference game vs. Valley (Turkey, TX) on Thursday, October 28 @ 6p.

Giovannie & The Hired Guns w/ Jay Statham & The Tokie Show Lakeview, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Smith St., Lakeview, TX 79239

Gio & The Hires Guns full band 10/15 in Lakeview, at The Lakeview Grill! Jay Statham opens the show at 9:30!!!