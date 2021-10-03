CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oblong, IL

Live events coming up in Oblong

Oblong Voice
Oblong Voice
 6 days ago

(OBLONG, IL) Oblong is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oblong area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Me6wU_0cFqFDiq00

Simpson & Byrum Wedding & Reception

Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 11823 E 625th Ave, Robinson, IL

Simpson & Byrum Wedding & Reception is on Facebook. To connect with Simpson & Byrum Wedding & Reception, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IbF6k_0cFqFDiq00

BoomBox all 80's Pop/Rock Band at West End Reception and Events!

Newton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 202 Museum Dr, Newton, IL

Halloween Weekend will be totally rad with BoomBox! Join us for a big 80's party at West End Reception and Events beginning at 8PM!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eg1GM_0cFqFDiq00

BJ’s Will Be Closing for the night at 7pm on Mon. 10/18

Newton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 4960 E 300th Ave, Newton, IL

BJ’s will be closing at 7pm on Monday October 18th 2021, we will reopen at 8am for bar/gaming Tuesday 10/19 with the kitchen opening at 11am as usual. sorry for the inconvenience. You may also...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25UCKA_0cFqFDiq00

Book Club @ Newton Public Library District – Newton, IL

Newton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 S Van Buren St, Newton, IL

Book Club is Back! First meeting will be on Thursday, May 27th. Come early at 4:45pm to visit with other members, meeting will start at 5:00pm. Every Last Thursday of the Month This first meeting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRpLL_0cFqFDiq00

DOG N SUDS "HALLOWEEN THEMED" CRUISE-IN

Robinson, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 902 E Main St, Robinson, IL

"DUE TO A SCHEDULE CONFLICT CRUISE-IN HAS BEEN MOVED FROM THE 8TH TO THE 15TH" DOG N SUDS "HALLOWEEN THEMED" CRUISE-IN OCTOBER 15TH COME DRESSED UP FOR HALLOWEEN AND/OR DECORATE YOUR VEHICLE

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oblong, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Newton, IL
Robinson, IL
Government
City
Robinson, IL
Oblong, IL
