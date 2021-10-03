Live events on the horizon in Freer

(FREER, TX) Live events are lining up on the Freer calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Freer:

Saturday Cookie Class In Alice, Texas Alice, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 1801 E Main Street, Alice, TX 78332

Let's learn all kinds of fun insiders tricks to cookie decorating.

SGA Varsity Football @ San Diego San Diego, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

The San Diego (TX) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy (Kingsville, TX) on Friday, September 24 @ 7:30p.

Decorated Sugar Cookie Pop up Shop Alice, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1801 E Main Street, Alice, TX 78332

Heather's Cookie Shop is popping up a table of delicious and pretty sugar cookies at Guns and Glamour.

1st Annual Oilfield Bash Freer, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: Freer Duval Airport, Freer, TX 78357

Come Join us for our1st Annual Oilfield Bash in Freer, Texas Music/Cornhole/CookOff/Carshow/Mini-Carnival (*Pit Tickets are Limited*)