Beresford, SD

Live events on the horizon in Beresford

Beresford Post
 6 days ago

(BERESFORD, SD) Beresford is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beresford:

Beginner Series

Canton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:15 PM

Address: 109 N Main St, Canton, SD

Have you been interested in trying out Pound, but have been hesitant? I will be hosting a Beginner Series special for the month of October. This will be a shortened class, focused on modifying...

JOHN DEERE ADVERTISING AND MEMORABILIA AUCTION

Wakonda, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Location: Wakonda, SD SALE BILL Girard Auction and Land Brokers, Inc.

Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group

Hawarden, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 803 13th St, Hawarden, IA

Open meetings are available to anyone interested in Alcoholics Anonymous program of recovery from alcoholism. Nonalcoholics may attend open meetings as

2021 Haunted Farm!!

Worthing, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Join us for a fun filled night of Haunted Farm! Haunted Barn, Haunted Woods, Dark Trail, Hayride and Animals!! Heated Snack Shack with seating All 5 attractions - $23 Non Haunted attractions - $10...

FALL FIREARMS AUCTION!

Wakonda, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Wednesday ​October 6th, 10:00 a.m. Located: Girard Auction Facilities, Wakonda, SD Consignments of additional Construction & ​Farm Equipment are being accepted! Bernie & Ruth Steffen, Owners.

Learn More

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

With Beresford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

