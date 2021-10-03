CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eden, TX

Coming soon: Eden events

Eden Voice
Eden Voice
 6 days ago

(EDEN, TX) Live events are coming to Eden.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495R1C_0cFqEsVU00

HalloScream 6 - Halloween Haunted House Attraction

Ballinger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 107 S 6th St, Ballinger, TX

Join us for only TWO nights of Halloween fun and terror with our annual HalloScream 6 Halloween Haunted House Attraction. $10 per person VIP tickets are now on sale online. By purchasing online...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YK8hm_0cFqEsVU00

NELLY

Christoval, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 20809 Hwy 277 South, Christoval, TX

Nelly, real name Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr., is an American rapper and singer-songwriter from Austin, Texas. He is best known for tracks such as Country Grammar, Hot in Herre and Dilemma.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tvRb_0cFqEsVU00

SATLCA Varsity Football @ Brady

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

The Brady (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter Academy (San Angelo, TX) on Friday, October 22 @ 7:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdPmZ_0cFqEsVU00

Valley Creek Market at Lone Star Market

Ballinger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

We are super excited to once again be at Lone Star Market at the Warehouse Fall Vintage Market, October 29 and 30, 2021 at 608 Railroad, Ballinger Texas. It is THREE floors of vendors plus vendors...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFxkp_0cFqEsVU00

Ballinger Invitational

Ballinger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2107 N Broadway St, Ballinger, TX

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Ballinger Invitational, hosted by Ballinger in Ballinger TX. Starting Wednesday, October 6th.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Eden, TX
Eden, TX
Government
City
Christoval, TX
City
Austin, TX
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted House#Halloween#Cornell#American#Country Grammar Hot In
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Eden Voice

Eden Voice

Eden, TX
9
Followers
266
Post
542
Views
ABOUT

With Eden Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy