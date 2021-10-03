CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippenville, PA

What’s up Shippenville: Local events calendar

Shippenville Dispatch
Shippenville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) Shippenville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Shippenville area:

Boos and Brews

Shippenville, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 21964 Pennsylvania 66, Shippenville, PA 16254

We are back to bring you loads of spooky, haunted fun! The second annual Haunted Hayride will be hosted at Lost in the Wilds Brewery.

Book Launch, Vendors, & ALF - Oh My!

Clarion, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 703 Wood St, Clarion, PA

Pam Selker Pak will be launching her newest book, "Christmas Treedition" from 1-3. Three vendors will be joining us all day - watch this event as we spotlight these talented people! All within...

Clarion County Farmers Market

Clarion, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October 2021Saturdays, 8 AM - 12 PM Location: Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

Autumn Leaf Festival

Clarion, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 650 Main St, Clarion, PA

Schedule of Events:Clarion University "Cultural Night" Sponsored In Part By Farmers National Bank And Modern Living Solutions - will be in front of the

