Kimball, NE

What’s up Kimball: Local events calendar

Kimball Times
Kimball Times
 6 days ago

(KIMBALL, NE) Kimball has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kimball area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLc35_0cFqEZvn00

Awana Clubs

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:45 PM

Address: 2763 11th Ave, Sidney, NE

AWANA FAMILY PIZZA/BINGO NIGHT Enjoy some family fun with Pizza, Bingo and Prizes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07eTzw_0cFqEZvn00

HALLOWEEN SUNSET Cocktails & Canvas

Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 115 Bourbon St, Pine Bluffs, WY

There is nothing better than a fall night out with friends to enjoy Halloween and I promise - this will be a goolish time for all - Join us in paint this spooky masterpiece while sipping the best...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEQdw_0cFqEZvn00

Alien Nation Celebration

Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 E 2nd St, Pine Bluffs, WY

Visit the Pine Bluffs Branch Library throughout the week to check out some out-of-this-world items from our space exploration displays. While you’re here, pick up a kit to take home and make your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fru1m_0cFqEZvn00

Sidney, Nebraska OKTOBERFEST 2021

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Annual Oktoberfest celebration with beer garden, craft fair, farmers market , food , entertainment and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HqoA7_0cFqEZvn00

Conceal Handgun Permit Training Class

Kimball, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Classroom and Range Training needed to apply to the Nebraska State Patrol for your Conceal Handgun Permit (CHP) in the State of Nebraska. … More

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Halloween#Beer Garden#Ne Awana Family#Sun Oct 10#The Nebraska State Patrol
Kimball Times

Kimball Times

Kimball, NE
ABOUT

With Kimball Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

