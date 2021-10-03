What’s up Kimball: Local events calendar

(KIMBALL, NE) Kimball has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kimball area:

Awana Clubs Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:45 PM

Address: 2763 11th Ave, Sidney, NE

AWANA FAMILY PIZZA/BINGO NIGHT Enjoy some family fun with Pizza, Bingo and Prizes

HALLOWEEN SUNSET Cocktails & Canvas Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 115 Bourbon St, Pine Bluffs, WY

There is nothing better than a fall night out with friends to enjoy Halloween and I promise - this will be a goolish time for all - Join us in paint this spooky masterpiece while sipping the best...

Alien Nation Celebration Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 E 2nd St, Pine Bluffs, WY

Visit the Pine Bluffs Branch Library throughout the week to check out some out-of-this-world items from our space exploration displays. While you’re here, pick up a kit to take home and make your...

Sidney, Nebraska OKTOBERFEST 2021 Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Annual Oktoberfest celebration with beer garden, craft fair, farmers market , food , entertainment and more!

Conceal Handgun Permit Training Class Kimball, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Classroom and Range Training needed to apply to the Nebraska State Patrol for your Conceal Handgun Permit (CHP) in the State of Nebraska. … More