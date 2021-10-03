CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte, CO

Live events coming up in Del Norte

Del Norte Post
Del Norte Post
 6 days ago

(DEL NORTE, CO) Del Norte is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Del Norte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4IUb_0cFqEWHc00

Colorful Colorado — The Wet Paintbrush

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1307 Main St suite a, Alamosa, CO

Copyright © 2017 The Wet Paintbrush All art and pictures contained within this website are subject to copyright protection. Use without prior written permission is prohibited.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22z30l_0cFqEWHc00

Ortega Middle School Invitaional

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 805 Craft Dr, Alamosa, CO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Ortega Middle School Invitaional, hosted by Alamosa High School in Alamosa CO. Starting Friday, October 8th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjv8e_0cFqEWHc00

81130

Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 81130? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8QPK_0cFqEWHc00

81129

Conejos County, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 81129? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ty6Ti_0cFqEWHc00

Open Mic Event

Del Norte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:25 AM

Address: 680 Grand Ave, Del Norte, CO

Ancient Valley Open Mic 2021, season four, Del Norte, South-Central Colorado. Wednesdays, June 2 - Sept. 1. Ancient Valley Open Mic is a free community music series open to participants of all...

Learn More

Comments / 0

