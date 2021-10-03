Live events coming up in Del Norte

(DEL NORTE, CO) Del Norte is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Del Norte:

Colorful Colorado — The Wet Paintbrush Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1307 Main St suite a, Alamosa, CO

Copyright © 2017 The Wet Paintbrush All art and pictures contained within this website are subject to copyright protection. Use without prior written permission is prohibited.

Ortega Middle School Invitaional Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 805 Craft Dr, Alamosa, CO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Ortega Middle School Invitaional, hosted by Alamosa High School in Alamosa CO. Starting Friday, October 8th.

81130 Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 81130? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

81129 Conejos County, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 81129? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Open Mic Event Del Norte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:25 AM

Address: 680 Grand Ave, Del Norte, CO

Ancient Valley Open Mic 2021, season four, Del Norte, South-Central Colorado. Wednesdays, June 2 - Sept. 1. Ancient Valley Open Mic is a free community music series open to participants of all...