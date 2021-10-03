Live events Au Gres — what’s coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Au Gres, MI

Au Gres News Watch
 6 days ago

(AU GRES, MI) Live events are lining up on the Au Gres calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Au Gres:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJEzX_0cFqETdR00

Regular Meeting – October 14, 2021

Standish, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 5173 Johnsfield Rd, Standish, MI

Regular Meetings at 7:00 pm | 2nd Thursday of the month These meetings are for the Lincoln Township Board to meet and discuss township business. Approved minutes will be available under the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NgCyU_0cFqETdR00

Wild Wind Farms Psychic Fair

Standish, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Wild Wind Farms Psychic Fair hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à Wild Wind Farms Psychic Fair, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTAyR_0cFqETdR00

2021 Halloween in the Park

Au Gres, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

SAVE THE DATE: 10/16/2021 Halloween in the Park - Stay up-to-date by "Liking" & "Following" FB Event page: Halloween In The Park, Au Gres, MI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41xG6d_0cFqETdR00

Team Tae Benefit Dinner

Standish, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

It will be held at the Saganing Tribal Center by the casino in Standish. It will be on October 23rd 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Pre-orders recommended. You can find the flyer posted on this event as well as...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vU42P_0cFqETdR00

Halloween Costume and Murder Mystery Bike Ride

Tawas City, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 402 East Lake Street, Tawas City, MI 48763

HALLOWEEN MURDER MYSTERY EVENT - Includes Bike Ride through Town searching for clues - hors d oeuvres, snacks, & drinks & Prize for Winners

