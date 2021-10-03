Live events coming up in Republic
(REPUBLIC, WA) Republic has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Republic area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 157 N Oak St Suite B, Colville, WA
All farmers, ranchers, and anyone who is involved in the food production are invited to a wonderful dinner that will be hosted on the 10th of October at 5pm. We are hosting this event in hopes to...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in evans_wa? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Girls Basketball Colville, WA, USA - GIRLS BASKETBALLGirls basketball is for girls in grades… - October 11, 2021
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 76 W Cayuse Mountain Rd, Tonasket, WA
Barter Faire weekend starts on October 22nd. Firm performance times to come!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 35 HS, State Rte 20, Tonasket, WA
The Tonasket (WA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Okanogan (WA) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.
