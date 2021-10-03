CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, WA

Live events coming up in Republic

Republic News Watch
Republic News Watch
 6 days ago

(REPUBLIC, WA) Republic has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Republic area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ae3mj_0cFqEKw800

Food Producer's Dinner

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 157 N Oak St Suite B, Colville, WA

All farmers, ranchers, and anyone who is involved in the food production are invited to a wonderful dinner that will be hosted on the 10th of October at 5pm. We are hosting this event in hopes to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQK8R_0cFqEKw800

evans, wa

Evans, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in evans_wa? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAJtz_0cFqEKw800

Girls Basketball

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Girls Basketball Colville, WA, USA - GIRLS BASKETBALLGirls basketball is for girls in grades… - October 11, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EG8NO_0cFqEKw800

BARTER FAIRE!!!

Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 76 W Cayuse Mountain Rd, Tonasket, WA

Barter Faire weekend starts on October 22nd. Firm performance times to come!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wsrvh_0cFqEKw800

Okanogan Varsity Football @ Tonasket

Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 35 HS, State Rte 20, Tonasket, WA

The Tonasket (WA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Okanogan (WA) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABOUT

With Republic News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

