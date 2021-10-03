Live events coming up in Republic

(REPUBLIC, WA) Republic has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Republic area:

Food Producer's Dinner Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 157 N Oak St Suite B, Colville, WA

All farmers, ranchers, and anyone who is involved in the food production are invited to a wonderful dinner that will be hosted on the 10th of October at 5pm. We are hosting this event in hopes to...

evans, wa Evans, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in evans_wa? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Girls Basketball Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Girls Basketball Colville, WA, USA - GIRLS BASKETBALLGirls basketball is for girls in grades… - October 11, 2021

BARTER FAIRE!!! Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 76 W Cayuse Mountain Rd, Tonasket, WA

Barter Faire weekend starts on October 22nd. Firm performance times to come!

Okanogan Varsity Football @ Tonasket Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 35 HS, State Rte 20, Tonasket, WA

The Tonasket (WA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Okanogan (WA) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.