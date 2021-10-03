CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Simmesport, LA

Events on the Simmesport calendar

Simmesport Updates
Simmesport Updates
 6 days ago

(SIMMESPORT, LA) Simmesport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Simmesport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USznY_0cFqEJ3P00

Marksville Class of 1994 Reunion

Marksville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 113 E Ogden St, Marksville, LA

Marksville Class of 1994 Reunion is on Facebook. To connect with Marksville Class of 1994 Reunion, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMTeb_0cFqEJ3P00

2021 LAIA Golf Scramble Tournament

Marksville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 222 Slim Lemoine Rd, Marksville, LA

Come join LAIA for our annual golf scramble Tournament! Participants can bring their own team or individuals can be paired up the morning of. Prizes will be given for the longest drive, closest to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kavRW_0cFqEJ3P00

Angola Prison Rodeo

Angola, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola, LA

Every Sunday in October, the traffic backs up for miles through West Feliciana as thousands line up for the chance to spend a day in prison and enjoy "The Wildest Show in the South."

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CtlI_0cFqEJ3P00

Old Schoolhouse Antique Mall's Fair and Yard Sales

Washington, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 123 S Church St, Washington, LA

Over 200 additional dealers from across the country gather on the six acres of our Schoolhouse grounds for the weekend giving you even more quality antiques to explore! Our annual fair & yard...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YpRHQ_0cFqEJ3P00

Beat Flippa’s Birthday Bash

New Roads, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 412 Louisiana 10, New Roads, LA 70760

This will be an event that you don’t want to miss. 9 + artists will be performing.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Laramie Live

What to Do In Laramie This Weekend

With the first full week of the spooky season under our belts, check out the events going on in Laramie this weekend!. "Distant Worlds - Alien Life?", University of Wyoming Planetarium, October 9, 2 pm. Are we alone? This is the question that has plagued mankind for centuries, ad one...
LARAMIE, WY
Sun-Gazette

Williamsport man pens tale of treasure

In his debut novel, “Castillo,” Williamsport-based author Joseph Farley weaves together elements of action, suspense and history to tell an engrossing and original story. “I wouldn’t call myself a fan of history as such or even a student of history,” Farley said. “However, the history of the city (St. Augustine, Fla.), as it presented itself, I just wanted to weave it into a story.”
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Daily Times

Calendar of events

The Outdoor Economics Conference & Expo continues from Thursday, Sept. 30 through Friday, Oct. 1 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event features an expo, breakout sessions, panel discussions, tours and more. Registration for the conference is $85, but admission to the expos if free and open to the public. Call 575-635-5615 or visit outdooreconomics.com.
FARMINGTON, NM
NWI.com

Calendar of events

PORTAGE — For the second year, the Portage Events Partnership (PEP) is hosting Light Up the Gourds! event, a walking illuminated pumpkin trail. It's from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30 at Imagination Glen Park, located at the intersection of Portage Avenue and McCool Road. There is a $5 per car entry fee for the event.
PORTAGE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Simmesport, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Washington State
Marksville, LA
Sports
City
Marksville, LA
beverlyreview.net

Calendar of Events

The Beverly branch library, 1962 W. 95th St., will host “Cinema Saturdays at the Beverly Bioscope” through Oct. 30. The series theme is baseball, and upcoming screenings include “Mr. 3000,” Oct. 16, at 1:30 p.m., and “Rookie of the Year,” Oct. 23, at 10:30 a.m. Snacks are permitted; space is...
CHICAGO, IL
Simmesport Updates

Simmesport Updates

Simmesport, LA
39
Followers
272
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Simmesport Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy