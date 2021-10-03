Events on the Simmesport calendar

(SIMMESPORT, LA) Simmesport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Simmesport:

Marksville Class of 1994 Reunion Marksville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 113 E Ogden St, Marksville, LA

2021 LAIA Golf Scramble Tournament Marksville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 222 Slim Lemoine Rd, Marksville, LA

Come join LAIA for our annual golf scramble Tournament! Participants can bring their own team or individuals can be paired up the morning of. Prizes will be given for the longest drive, closest to...

Angola Prison Rodeo Angola, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola, LA

Every Sunday in October, the traffic backs up for miles through West Feliciana as thousands line up for the chance to spend a day in prison and enjoy "The Wildest Show in the South."

Old Schoolhouse Antique Mall's Fair and Yard Sales Washington, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 123 S Church St, Washington, LA

Over 200 additional dealers from across the country gather on the six acres of our Schoolhouse grounds for the weekend giving you even more quality antiques to explore! Our annual fair & yard...

Beat Flippa’s Birthday Bash New Roads, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 412 Louisiana 10, New Roads, LA 70760

This will be an event that you don’t want to miss. 9 + artists will be performing.