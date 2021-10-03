Live events on the horizon in Plains

(PLAINS, MT) Plains has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Plains:

Pollinator Plot Site Prep Workshop Ronan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 64352 US-93, Ronan, MT

LCCD is hosting an online workshop about pollinator plot site preparation. In this workshop we will be discussing plot preparation techniques, how to seed your plot and when to reseed your plot...

Dr. Laura Salyers, MD Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1208 6th Ave E, Superior, MT

Telepsychiatry is a brand of telemedicine that allows for individuals to access psychiatrist services and support through real-time videoconferencing. Mineral Community Hospital is proud to...

FREE Screening Mammogram Day Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 10 Kruger Rd, Plains, MT

CFVH has teamed up with community partners like Rocky Mountain Bank, Cowgirls Kickin’ Cancer, MT Breast and Cervical and Tough Enough to Wear Pink of Montana to offer FREE Screening Mammograms to...

MRI and CT Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 1208 6th Ave E, Superior, MT

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a non x-ray test that... Read more »



Childbirth Education Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 10 Kruger Rd, Plains, MT

Are you expecting? Join us for our FREE Childbirth Education Course. This one-day course will prepare you for the day your baby is born. Our research-based class covers pregnancy, labor, comfort...