CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plains, MT

Live events on the horizon in Plains

Plains Dispatch
Plains Dispatch
 6 days ago

(PLAINS, MT) Plains has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Plains:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hn2KG_0cFqEIAg00

Pollinator Plot Site Prep Workshop

Ronan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 64352 US-93, Ronan, MT

LCCD is hosting an online workshop about pollinator plot site preparation. In this workshop we will be discussing plot preparation techniques, how to seed your plot and when to reseed your plot...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxZE7_0cFqEIAg00

Dr. Laura Salyers, MD

Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1208 6th Ave E, Superior, MT

Telepsychiatry is a brand of telemedicine that allows for individuals to access psychiatrist services and support through real-time videoconferencing. Mineral Community Hospital is proud to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2r5a_0cFqEIAg00

FREE Screening Mammogram Day

Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 10 Kruger Rd, Plains, MT

CFVH has teamed up with community partners like Rocky Mountain Bank, Cowgirls Kickin’ Cancer, MT Breast and Cervical and Tough Enough to Wear Pink of Montana to offer FREE Screening Mammograms to...

Learn More

MRI and CT

Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 1208 6th Ave E, Superior, MT

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a non x-ray test that... Read more »\n

Learn More

Childbirth Education

Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 10 Kruger Rd, Plains, MT

Are you expecting? Join us for our FREE Childbirth Education Course. This one-day course will prepare you for the day your baby is born. Our research-based class covers pregnancy, labor, comfort...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plains, MT
Government
City
Ronan, MT
State
Montana State
City
Plains, MT
Local
Montana Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Videoconferencing#Rocky Mountain Bank#Cowgirls Kickin Cancer
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Plains Dispatch

Plains Dispatch

Plains, MT
14
Followers
261
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy