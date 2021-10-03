CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, IN

Hamilton calendar: Coming events

Hamilton News Beat
 6 days ago

(HAMILTON, IN) Live events are lining up on the Hamilton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hamilton area:

Women’s Day Retreat

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 525 E 200 N, Angola, IN

Come enjoy your day of fun relaxation and fellowship. We will have massage crafting card and making mindfulness therapy cardio drumming by fit for life!! There were also be like snacks in the...

American Gospel Christ Crucified Bible Study

Edon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 14862 Co Rd 1-50, Edon, OH

Through viewing the documentary American Gospel Christ Crucified we are going to look at and discuss the importance of the crucifixion and why it is the foundation to the Christian Faith

Kramers

Hamilton, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 4001 Terry Lake Rd, Hamilton, IN

Encouragement, genuine worship, and inspiring praise are what you can expect to experience when you come to a concert with The Kramers. The Kramers are a national and i...

Halloween Weekends: A Spooktacular Event

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 5251 US-20, Angola, IN

It's that time of the year of again. Join us for all of the Halloween festivities you and your little ones love to enjoy!Site decorating contests, haunted barn, hayrides, trick or treating...

Fall Painting

Edon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 113 N Michigan St, Edon, OH

Come join us for a fun evening out! $35 per person. Comment sign me up to join our group or text 260-312-0652. All beverages and snacks welcome!

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton, IN
ABOUT

With Hamilton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

