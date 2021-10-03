CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, MI

Events on the Frankfort calendar

Frankfort Journal
Frankfort Journal
 6 days ago

(FRANKFORT, MI) Live events are lining up on the Frankfort calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Frankfort area:

Saugatuck Brewing Tap Event

Beulah, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 223 S Benzie Blvd, Beulah, MI

Our friends at Saugatuck Brewing will be in house featuring their awesome brews! Come on down and have a pint or flight and watch some College Football. Cheers

MHSAA LP Region 20-3 @ Benzie

Benzonia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 9222 Homestead Rd, Benzonia, MI

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 MHSAA LP Region 20-3 @ Benzie in Benzonia MI. Starting Saturday, October 30th.

Pints for Polio - Frankfort Beer Week — Stormcloud Brewing Company

Frankfort, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 303 Main St, Frankfort, MI

Celebrate the 8th Annual Frankfort Beer Week while helping to cure childhood polio. Every evening during Frankfort Beer Week (October 4-9), Stormcloud is partnering with the Rotary Club of...

St. Francis Day/Blessing of the Animals

Beulah, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 785 Beulah Hwy, Beulah, MI

St. Francis is the Patronal Saint for animals and ecology. Every year, Anglicans and Catholics across the globe remember him by blessing household pets and other animals, in thanksgiving for the...

Stories and More for Preschoolers

Empire, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 10115 W Front St, Empire, MI

Weekly gatherings return to the Glen Lake Library for preschool children and their caregivers, Thursday mornings at 11:00 am. Program Coordinator Maryellen Paull will lead a lively and interactive...

Frankfort Journal

Frankfort Journal

Frankfort, MI
ABOUT

With Frankfort Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

