Lacygne calendar: Coming events
(LACYGNE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Lacygne calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lacygne:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Come join the THS Auto Tech students for a fun filled day of classic cars, trucks, hot rods and bikes too!!! Gates open at 8am Judging will be @ 11am Registration is $15 There will be a 50/50...
Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 08:00 PM
Address: 810 Pennsylvania Street, Lawrence, KS 66044
The 10th annual Show Up For Survivors fundraising event benefiting the Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 402 N 2nd St, Lawrence, KS 66044
Nearing age 65, new to Medicare or looking to learn about Medicare?
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM
2M Fall Barrel Series Race 4 at 22625 George Rd, Tonganoxie, KS 66086-4439, United States on Tue Oct 19 2021 at 06:30 pm
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 1020 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS
Julien Baker 'Little Oblivions' is Julien Baker’s third album and follow-up to 2017’s 'Turn Out The Lights’, both on Matador Records. The New York Times said the ‘Turn Out The Lights’ is “the work...
Comments / 0