Lacygne, KS

Lacygne calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(LACYGNE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Lacygne calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lacygne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115A7E_0cFqDzim00

Tonganoxie Auto Tech Classic Car & Bike Show

Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Come join the THS Auto Tech students for a fun filled day of classic cars, trucks, hot rods and bikes too!!! Gates open at 8am Judging will be @ 11am Registration is $15 There will be a 50/50...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SjrUR_0cFqDzim00

Show Up For Survivors

Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 08:00 PM

Address: 810 Pennsylvania Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

The 10th annual Show Up For Survivors fundraising event benefiting the Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ziFkI_0cFqDzim00

Medicare & You Seminar

Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 402 N 2nd St, Lawrence, KS 66044

Nearing age 65, new to Medicare or looking to learn about Medicare?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6Zde_0cFqDzim00

2M Fall Barrel Series Race 4

Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

2M Fall Barrel Series Race 4 at 22625 George Rd, Tonganoxie, KS 66086-4439, United States on Tue Oct 19 2021 at 06:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBrpc_0cFqDzim00

Julien Baker / Dehd & Katie Malco

Lawrence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1020 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS

Julien Baker 'Little Oblivions' is Julien Baker’s third album and follow-up to 2017’s 'Turn Out The Lights’, both on Matador Records. The New York Times said the ‘Turn Out The Lights’ is “the work...

Learn More

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABOUT

With Lacygne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

