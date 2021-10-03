Lacygne calendar: Coming events

(LACYGNE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Lacygne calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lacygne:

Tonganoxie Auto Tech Classic Car & Bike Show Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Come join the THS Auto Tech students for a fun filled day of classic cars, trucks, hot rods and bikes too!!! Gates open at 8am Judging will be @ 11am Registration is $15 There will be a 50/50...

Show Up For Survivors Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 08:00 PM

Address: 810 Pennsylvania Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

The 10th annual Show Up For Survivors fundraising event benefiting the Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center

Medicare & You Seminar Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 402 N 2nd St, Lawrence, KS 66044

Nearing age 65, new to Medicare or looking to learn about Medicare?

2M Fall Barrel Series Race 4 Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

2M Fall Barrel Series Race 4 at 22625 George Rd, Tonganoxie, KS 66086-4439, United States on Tue Oct 19 2021 at 06:30 pm

Julien Baker / Dehd & Katie Malco Lawrence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1020 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS

Julien Baker 'Little Oblivions' is Julien Baker’s third album and follow-up to 2017’s 'Turn Out The Lights’, both on Matador Records. The New York Times said the ‘Turn Out The Lights’ is “the work...