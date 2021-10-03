What’s up Ganado: Local events calendar

(GANADO, TX) Ganado has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ganado area:

Ganado Farmer and Handmade Market Ganado, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 103 S 3rd St, Ganado, TX

Season: Year Round Market Hours: 4th Saturdays, 9 am - 1 pm Location:111 South Third Street

The Triumphs El Campo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 133 S. Mechanic Street, El Campo, TX 77437

Few Texas bands can match up to the longevity (55 years and counting) and success of this Fort Bend County based group.

The Ranch Cowboy Church Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 128 Co Rd 119, Edna, TX

Come join The McNeills and The Ranch Cowboy Church for an evening of worship through song and testimony! The concert starts at 7:00. Everyone is welcome! A love offering will be received.

Brandi Behlen %26 Keith Hickle El Campo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 665 Co Rd 451, El Campo, TX

They're back! Come have some fun in the sun with Brandi and Keith on 10/9!

Shenandoah El Campo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 133 S. Mechanic Street, El Campo, TX 77437

When country music lovers talk about the greatest groups in the genre, Shenandoah is always at the forefront of any discussion...