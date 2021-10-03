Marsing events coming up

(MARSING, ID) Marsing has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marsing area:

October 20th, 2021 Online Auction. Homedale, Idaho ID Homedale, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3523 US-95, Homedale, ID

Fun auction filled with tools, building materials, vehicles, equipment and more!

Marsing ID Gun Show Marsing, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Marsing ID Gun Show information of gun show by date, cost with contact information and maps of these Idaho gun show locations

Farmway Village Mobile Pantry – Canyon County Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

This mobile occurs every 4th Thursday of the Month at 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM



Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Caldwell, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Caldwell, ID 83605

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

"Can't Wait to Read" Storybook Tea Time at Rediscovered Books - Caldwell Caldwell, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 802 Arthur Street, Caldwell, ID 83605

Celebrate "Can't Wait to Read" Children's Book Festival with a Storybook Tea Time at Rediscovered Books in Caldwell