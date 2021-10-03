Coming soon: Limon events

(LIMON, CO) Limon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Limon area:

Painting Without a Twist Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 600 Bank St, Calhan, CO

Socialize and follow along as you paint your own Halloween-themed work of art to take home! Registration opens Wed., Sept. 22: https://ppld.librarymarket.com/painting-without-twist

Trick or Treat St Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 874 F Ave, Limon, CO

Trick or Treat Street will be October 28th from 10am to Noon at the Limon Public School foyer in front of the gym. School will provide tables and chairs for businesses to come set up to hand candy...

National Auto Sport Association Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

The National Auto Sport Association (NASA) was formed in 1991 to deliver high quality motorsports events to enthusiasts at major racing venues throughout the nation. NASA has created programs that...

Limon Annie's Project Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 477 D Ave, Limon, CO

Annie's Project is a six-week discussion-based workshop bringing women together to learn from experts in the Ag Business Field. About this event Morgan Community College and CSU Extension present...

NASA at High Plains Raceway Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Join us at High Plains Raceway! Registration opens on Monday, August 16th and closes at midnight on September 27th. *ATTENTION* Please note that there is a new process to apply for ...