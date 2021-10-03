CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limon, CO

Coming soon: Limon events

Limon Post
Limon Post
 6 days ago

(LIMON, CO) Limon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Limon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDPFo_0cFqDVR600

Painting Without a Twist

Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 600 Bank St, Calhan, CO

Socialize and follow along as you paint your own Halloween-themed work of art to take home! Registration opens Wed., Sept. 22: https://ppld.librarymarket.com/painting-without-twist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxhU7_0cFqDVR600

Trick or Treat St

Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 874 F Ave, Limon, CO

Trick or Treat Street will be October 28th from 10am to Noon at the Limon Public School foyer in front of the gym. School will provide tables and chairs for businesses to come set up to hand candy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PRMX_0cFqDVR600

National Auto Sport Association

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

The National Auto Sport Association (NASA) was formed in 1991 to deliver high quality motorsports events to enthusiasts at major racing venues throughout the nation. NASA has created programs that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOI5J_0cFqDVR600

Limon Annie's Project

Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 477 D Ave, Limon, CO

Annie's Project is a six-week discussion-based workshop bringing women together to learn from experts in the Ag Business Field. About this event Morgan Community College and CSU Extension present...

NASA at High Plains Raceway

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Join us at High Plains Raceway! Registration opens on Monday, August 16th and closes at midnight on September 27th. *ATTENTION* Please note that there is a new process to apply for ...

Limon Post

Limon Post

Limon, CO
ABOUT

With Limon Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

