Bloomfield calendar: What's coming up

(BLOOMFIELD, KY) Bloomfield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bloomfield:

Music In The Vineyard Bloomfield, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 3205 Springfield Rd, Bloomfield, KY

Enjoy good wine and good music in the beauty of the vineyards. The bands will have the crowds stomping their feet, while they keep the wine flowing. A food truck will be available for your food...

Bourbon City Bark Park Members Meeting Bardstown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 201 Cathedral Manor, Bardstown, KY

BCBP Annual Members Meeting to inform members of current events and happenings of the Bark Park.

“Weep No More” at My Old Kentucky Home Bardstown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 501 E Stephen Foster Ave, Bardstown, KY

My Old Kentucky Home will be transformed into the bizarre Victorian world of funerals and mourning all of October! Enter the mansion, draped in black swag and feather plumes, and wander the...

Irish Afternoon Tea with LAOH Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 550 Bloomfield Rd, Bardstown, KY 40004

Please join the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians for an Afternoon Tea at Wickland Historic Home. We will provide Irish food and tea.

Taylorsville Farmers Market Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 751 Taylorsville Rd, Taylorsville, KY

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 8 - October 30, 2021Saturdays: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm Location: Fresh Take Market parking lot, 751 Taylorsville Rd,