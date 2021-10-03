Coming soon: Grand Marais events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(GRAND MARAIS, MN) Grand Marais is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Marais:

Rosemaling: Valdres Style

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Rosemaling is a decorative painting style that originated in Norway where it traditionally decorated churches, homes, and farmhouse interiors. The Valdres style of rosemaling originated in the...

Art Along the Lake: Fall Studio Tour

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 181 Fall River Rd, Grand Marais, MN

Fall in Cook County is a time of tumultuous beauty, so take some time to explore the colors and meet artists during the Fall Studio Tour! Stops include home studios as well as galleries with guest...

The Cedar Hand Drum: Carving, Stretching, & Drumming

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

The timeless beat of the drum stems back to a time when we made our own music literally from the ground up. Before drum shops and before Putumayo, materials were hand-harvested from the forest to...

American Red Cross Adult and Pediatric First Aid / CPR / AED Course

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 300 W 3rd St, Grand Marais, MN

The purpose of the courses in the First Aid/CPR/AED program is to help participants recognize and respond appropriately to cardiac, breathing and first aid emergencies to know to give immediate...

Forging Traditional Scandinavian Composite Knife Blades

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Students in this class will use forge welding techniques to create a typical northern European Late Iron Age knife blade from separate bars of wrought iron and 1085 steel. Each student will then...

ABOUT

With Grand Marais Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

