Barnum, MN

What’s up Barnum: Local events calendar

Barnum News Alert
Barnum News Alert
 6 days ago

(BARNUM, MN) Barnum is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Barnum:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4POhNR_0cFqDCuX00

Dead On Arms Minnesota Permit to Carry Course

Cloquet, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 6552 US-2, Cloquet, MN

Dead on Arms offers authorized firearms training for Minnesota Permit to Carry applications as required by Minnesota State Statute 624.714. About this Event Dead on Arms offers authorized firearms...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DuMQW_0cFqDCuX00

North Pine Saloon Halloween PARTY with Gypsy Wagyn!

Kerrick, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 8381 MN-23, Kerrick, MN

Gypsy Wagyn will be performing LIVE for the HALLOWEEN PARTY at The NORTH PINE SALOON in Kerrick on: SATURDAY, October 30th (8 p.m.) HAPPY HALLOWEEN Everyone! Let's see who can come up with the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rlTHW_0cFqDCuX00

Early Childhood Advisory Board meeting

Barnum, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 3675 Co Rd 140, Barnum, MN

Early Childhood needs your input! Come for dinner and join our first EC Advisory Board meeting of the 2021/22. (Childcare included) **RSVP by Sep 27 please so we can plan for food**

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vl4SU_0cFqDCuX00

Pumpkin Run & Walk 5K

Cloquet, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 2101 14th St, Cloquet, MN

Fall is here and the leaves are changing, so it’s a great time to start thinking pumpkins! This year’s Pumpkin Run & Walk 5K is back in person at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College and will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhFcF_0cFqDCuX00

YMCA Camp Miller Golf Scramble

Sturgeon Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 35311 Parkview Dr, Sturgeon Lake, MN

Is golf a favorite pass time of yours? Do you love YMCA Camp Miller? Do you enjoy spending time with other camp alum? How about just getting out on the green for a day? Come join us for our 1st...

Barnum, MN
ABOUT

With Barnum News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

