Marlinton, WV

Live events Marlinton — what’s coming up

Marlinton News Beat
Marlinton News Beat
 6 days ago

(MARLINTON, WV) Marlinton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marlinton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pu5n5_0cFqD5oh00

Cass Bald Knob Trip @ Cass Scenic Railroad State Park

Cass, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 12363 Cass Rd, Cass, WV

Boarding Location – Cass Depot (not Elkins) 12363 Cass Road Cass, WV 24927 Trip Summary The long haul of 11 […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PzMl0_0cFqD5oh00

FALL FAMJAM

Snowshoe, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 10 Snowshoe Dr, Snowshoe, WV

Family Fall Jam Don\'t let the end-of-the-season blues get you down. Round up the whole family and help us put an exclamation point on the 2021 summer season with another weekend of family fun and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yTXeh_0cFqD5oh00

DEBS Weight Loss Group

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 926 5th Ave, Marlinton, WV

Dream, Encourage, Believe, Succeed Weight Loss Group. Meetings are held every Monday at 5:30pm.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcwo3_0cFqD5oh00

GRT Marathon & Half Marathon

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Marlinton, WV

Come join us for the "Post-Covid" GRT Marathon and Inaugural Half Marathon. Marathon starts at 8:00 / Half Marathon starts at 9:45.

Ballet/Jazz Dance Classes

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 926 5th Ave, Marlinton, WV

Wednesday afternoon dance classes with Anna Sides of the Dance Academy. Ages 3 through 18. Contact hbacademy@mgwnet.com or (540)396-3644 for details/class times.\n

