Live events Marlinton — what’s coming up

Cass Bald Knob Trip @ Cass Scenic Railroad State Park Cass, WV

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 12363 Cass Rd, Cass, WV

Boarding Location – Cass Depot (not Elkins) 12363 Cass Road Cass, WV 24927 Trip Summary The long haul of 11 […]

FALL FAMJAM Snowshoe, WV

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 10 Snowshoe Dr, Snowshoe, WV

Family Fall Jam Don\'t let the end-of-the-season blues get you down. Round up the whole family and help us put an exclamation point on the 2021 summer season with another weekend of family fun and...

DEBS Weight Loss Group Marlinton, WV

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 926 5th Ave, Marlinton, WV

Dream, Encourage, Believe, Succeed Weight Loss Group. Meetings are held every Monday at 5:30pm.



GRT Marathon & Half Marathon Marlinton, WV

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Marlinton, WV

Come join us for the "Post-Covid" GRT Marathon and Inaugural Half Marathon. Marathon starts at 8:00 / Half Marathon starts at 9:45.

Ballet/Jazz Dance Classes Marlinton, WV

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 926 5th Ave, Marlinton, WV

Wednesday afternoon dance classes with Anna Sides of the Dance Academy. Ages 3 through 18. Contact hbacademy@mgwnet.com or (540)396-3644 for details/class times.

