Fairview, OK

Fairview events calendar

Fairview Digest
Fairview Digest
 6 days ago

(FAIRVIEW, OK) Live events are lining up on the Fairview calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairview:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QCyyZ_0cFqD1Hn00

10/15 Tractor | Pickup | Mowers | Household & Collectibles

Ames, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Tractor, Pickup, Lawn Mowers, Household Items, & CollectiblesPreview: Monday, October 4th, 4:00 p.m....

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TQ5Ng_0cFqD1Hn00

10-12 Stewart

Aline, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Wiggins Auctioneers is having 10-12 Stewart in Aline OK on Oct 12, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IudMf_0cFqD1Hn00

Race the Rail 2021

Watonga, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

32.5 mile race against the AT&L Train. Riders who beat the train receive a one of a kind rail spike trophy. See event website for details and photos. www.racetherail.com Event details and schedule...

10/12 160 +/- Ac. | Hay Meadows | Alfalfa Co., OK

Aline, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

160 +/- Acres | Bermuda Hay Meadows | Hunting | Aline/Carmen Area, Alfalfa Co., OK AUCTIONTuesday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQxKq_0cFqD1Hn00

BioBlitz! Oklahoma

Watonga, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 3236 OK-8A, Watonga, OK

Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department's comprehensive site containing travel information, attractions, lodging, dining, and events.

Fairview Digest

Fairview Digest

Fairview, OK
ABOUT

With Fairview Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

