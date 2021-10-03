Events on the Machias calendar

(MACHIAS, ME) Machias is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Machias area:

Washington Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Woodland Baileyville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 14 1st Ave, Baileyville, ME

The Woodland (Baileyville, ME) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Washington Academy (East Machias, ME) on Wednesday, October 13 @ 6p.

Reception Lubec, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 498 County Rd, Lubec, ME

Here is Duwayne Simonson’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 23, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Duwayne Simonson of Lubec, Maine, born...

Seaweed Social Gouldsboro, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 337 US-1, Gouldsboro, ME

Visit our tiny farm and seaweed shop and discover how wonderful and tasty seaweed is. We\'ll have lots of yummy seaweed treats for you to sample- savory and sweet. Seaweed adds a deep umami flavor...

LAMPS Summer Concert Series 2021: ThunderHeart Lion and Shead Ahead!, 10/3/21 Lubec, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

LAMPS in association with Cobscook Bay Music presents: ThunderHeart Lion and Shead Ahead! Come welcome autumn with a two hour concert by Thunderheart Lion

Bold Coast Adventure — Maine Yoga Adventures Milbridge, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 19 Main St, Milbridge, ME

MYA is heading downeast for another spectacular hiking, yoga, and yummy food adventure with beautiful accommodations at the Inn on the Wharf! We’ll definitely be hitting Cutler for the super fab...