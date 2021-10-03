CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Town, ND

Events on the New Town calendar

New Town News Flash
New Town News Flash
 6 days ago

(NEW TOWN, ND) New Town has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the New Town area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xwyyl_0cFqCpe300

Mountrail County, ND

Parshall, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Mountrail County, NDTickets:Single: $55.00Couple: $75.00Sponsor: $270.00Jake: $25.00Sponsor Couple: $290.00Silver Sponsor Couple: $550.00Gold Sponsor Table: $650.00

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqst6_0cFqCpe300

Fall Fest 2021

Watford City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND

Come join us for the 2021 Fall Fest! Spend your Saturday at the RRC for our Fall Fest and enjoy a pumpkin patch, wagon rides, games, music, shopping, and more! strong Date: Saturday, October 16th...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DO7NM_0cFqCpe300

Veritas: Decades: A Time Together

Watford City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 2313 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND

Over the past several years, classical crossover vocal group Veritas found themselves in some tremendous places, from multiple performances at Carnegie Hall to cruises in the Caribbean and Alaska...

Learn More

McKenzie County 2021 Banquet!

Watford City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND

Your McKenzie County chapter of Watford City is holding their 2021 annual banquet on October 9th, 2021! Join them for great food, LOTS of prizes, and a great night- all supporting their habitat...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00eaHW_0cFqCpe300

Musical-Dinner-Show, SchlossHotel Holzrichter

Palermo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: Hohenlimburger Str. 15, 58769 Veserde-Wiblingwerde

In unserer Musical-Dinner-Show erleben Sie Highlights der großen Musical-Klassiker in einer atemberaubenden Abendshow.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Seacoast Online

Rye Civic League to host event for new town residents

RYE — Rye has seen an influx of new residents, but the COVID-19 pandemic has kept them from getting to know each other and learning how their new community operates. The Rye Civic League (RCL) thinks they have an answer with the first ever “Newish In Rye” event on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at Gibb’s Garage Grille & Bar.
RYE, NH
northcentralpa.com

Superstars rock the Williamsport YMCA

NCPA reporter Ashley Little contributed to this story. Williamsport, Pa. -- The YMCA in Williamsport was thumping Friday with the sounds of a dance party. In fact, it was a gathering of superstars in the gym, dancing, drumming, and celebrating during their 'Beat-a-Thon.'. "This is a showcase of the Superstars...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Elko Daily Free Press

Cullen-Perry wedding

Anna Perry and Brent Cullen were married on October 1, 2021 at St. Mary’s of the Mountains Catholic Church in Virginia City, NV. Fr. Pat Klekas performed the wedding ceremony. Anna is the daughter of Rich and Lisa Perry of Carson City, Nevada and Brent is the son of Alan and Colleen Cullen of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.
ELKO, NV
AL.com

5 cool things to do in Huntsville this weekend

Feed your brain, face and ears. Vertical House Records hosts authors Aaron Cometbus and Scott Satterwhite who are on a book tour for “Punkhouse in the Deep South.” Their tome tells the 30-year history of a rundown house that’s “a crossroads for punk rock, activism, veganism, and queer culture” in Pensacola, Fla. Aaron Cometbus is known for his long-running zine, also called Cometbus, which covers the East Bay, Calif. punk scene that’s helped launch bands like Green Day, Rancid and Operation Ivy. At Vertical House, the “Punkhouse” authors will discuss their book and the place that inspired it. Copies of the book will be available to purchase. Also at the event, Huntsville pop-up The Pizza Peddler will be slinging punk-inspired pies. Pizza Peddler’s past menus have included pizzas with inventive ingredients like mac & cheese, Nashville hot-chicken, avocado and raspberry barbecue sauce. And Vertical House? As local vinyl-heads will tell you it’s one of the best record stores in the Southeast. They carry new and used vinyl, from recent releases by underground faves like King Gizzard & The Jesus Lizard to classics from the likes of OutKast and Pearl Jam to local indie releases. But wait, there’s more ... The book event overlaps with Lowe Mill’s free Concerts on the Dock show, which this week presents Carly Moffa. A former “American Idol” contestant, Moffa has a big voice and indie troubadour sound.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Town, ND
State
Alaska State
New Town, ND
Government
City
Watford City, ND
Newswatch 16

Thousands of Office fans descend on Lackawanna County for the Office Super Fan Festival

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Inside the lighthouse room at Cooper's Seafood House in Scranton, the people here could be described as the ultimate fans of "The Office". They shelled out $250 for a private sold-out dinner and a meet and greet with the actors on the show which portrayed a fictional paper company in the Electric City run by Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
reviewjournal.com

Popular Strip restaurant to close after 15 years

If you’re a fan of Rao’s food, you’d best get to the Caesars Palace location in a hurry, because soon your only choice will be to fight for a table at the tiny flagship in East Harlem that’s known as one of the toughest reservations in New York. Rao’s co-owners...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sonoran News

Buffalo Chip Saloon on the road to financial recovery

PHOENIX — Nestled in the saguaro-covered hills of the northern Phoenix cowboy town of Cave Creek sits a hidden gem: The Buffalo Chip Saloon. The saloon, famous for its live bull riding nights which attract roughly 4,000 spectators, was making one million dollars a month pre-pandemic. During the height of...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
KTVN.com

Someone 2 Know: Bertha Miranda

Last week Bertha Miranda's Mexican restaurant in Reno announced it is up for sale. The namesake and owner is ready to hang up her apron after a lifetime in the kitchen. Señora Miranda says she wants the restaurant to stay open and continue serving the community that she is so grateful to be a part of. As she looks back, she shares her story of how it all came to be.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Carnegie Hall#New Technologies#Live Events#Nd Come#Rrc#Veritas#Sun Nov 11#Veserde Wiblingwerde#Gro En Musical Klassiker
beachconnection.net

Secret Beach is Ironically Famous on South Oregon Coast | Video

(Brookings Oregon) – From secretive to well known on social media, Secret Beach (near Brookings) walks an interesting line between unknown and yet much-talked about. (Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts) Secret Beach is a southern Oregon coast wonder that is not an actual secret, except...
BROOKINGS, OR
New Town News Flash

New Town News Flash

New Town, ND
32
Followers
275
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Town News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy