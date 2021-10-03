Proud Boy Capitol Rioter Arrested for Drinking and Boating in Florida
A Florida man currently under investigation for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was arrested last night after crashing a boat in a drunken stupor, cops say. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Rae, 38—who is reportedly affiliated with the extremist group the Proud Boys—and an unnamed passenger crashed the vessel onto a small island where deputies found it approximately 75 feet from the waterline. Multiple witnesses saw the boat zoom northbound and crash. Both Rae and the passenger were visibly intoxicated but remained uninjured, according to police. Authorities arrested Rae, and he was booked at the Pinellas County Jail on one count of Boating under the Influence. He was released on Sunday after 9 am.www.thedailybeast.com
Comments / 0