Proud Boy Capitol Rioter Arrested for Drinking and Boating in Florida

A man fell from a New Jersey high-rise Wednesday morning but survived, plunging nine stories down before landing in the chassis of a BMW. The car, identified as a Beemer 330i in the New York Post, cushioned his landing somewhat, and the 31-year-old man was alive when bystanders approached. Christina Smith, who saw the fall, told the Post the man stood up in the wreckage of the car, raised his right arm, and asked the witnesses, “What happened?” Smith called 911 for assistance for the man, who did not work in the building and has since refused to give his identity to police. He remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital. Smith said, “I heard a big boom and I didn’t think it was a person at first. The back window of the car just busted out—exploded. Then the guy jumped up and started screaming. His arm was all twisted.” Mark Bordeaux, who also saw the fall, told the Post, “He kept saying, ‘Leave me alone, I want to die.’ You saw one of his arms was clearly broken, but he was conscious, he was moving.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO