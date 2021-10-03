CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Proud Boy Capitol Rioter Arrested for Drinking and Boating in Florida

By Kana Ruhalter
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Florida man currently under investigation for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was arrested last night after crashing a boat in a drunken stupor, cops say. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Rae, 38—who is reportedly affiliated with the extremist group the Proud Boys—and an unnamed passenger crashed the vessel onto a small island where deputies found it approximately 75 feet from the waterline. Multiple witnesses saw the boat zoom northbound and crash. Both Rae and the passenger were visibly intoxicated but remained uninjured, according to police. Authorities arrested Rae, and he was booked at the Pinellas County Jail on one count of Boating under the Influence. He was released on Sunday after 9 am.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

South Carolina Police Chief Accused of Bombarding Women With Explicit, Racist Text Messages

Two women have filed a lawsuit accusing a South Carolina police chief of bombarding them with “sexually explicit, racist, and inappropriate” text messages while attending a law enforcement leadership conference, reports The State. Emily Lide Ward and Latane Gooding were working the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association’s annual leadership conference in Myrtle Beach when Chris Griffin, Sullivan’s Island Police Chief, approached them, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday. The two women allege Griffin sent nearly 20 images to the women in November 2019, all of them uncalled for and inappropriate. After the last photo, Griffin allegedly wrote, “Like any of those lol.” Ward and Gooding reported the texts to higher-ups, only to find “no remedial or disciplinary action against Defendant Griffin whatsoever,” the lawsuit says. The women also allege the town of Sullivan’s Island did not open an investigation until they officially filed a complaint. Ward and Gooding are suing the city for negligence, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Hundreds Search for Texas 3-Year-Old Who Ran Off After Dog

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and volunteers are searching for a 3-year-old boy who disappeared from his Texas home three days ago—reportedly after chasing a dog into the woods while his mother unloaded groceries from the car. Christopher Ramirez’s mother has said she believes he was abducted, but the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office has said there is no indication of a kidnapping or foul play. Joined by members of Texas EquuSearch, authorities have been scouring the woods since Christopher was reported missing from Plantersville on Wednesday afternoon.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

17-Year-Old Accused of Shooting His Stepfather, Burning His House Down With Mom’s Help

A 17-year-old is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather and then burning down the stepfather’s home to hide the body, authorities in Oklahoma say. Robert Stockton Jr. was arrested Thursday morning in Harrah, Oklahoma. Deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department discovered human remains after responding to a call about a fire at the home in late July. Stockton set the fire after shooting his stepfather in a bathroom in the home, according to the police, who also believe Stockton’s mother was involved in the alleged coverup. One witness said they heard gunshots after Stockton went from one room to another. Stockton later bragged about the killing, according to a second witness.
HARRAH, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Probe Underway After Georgia Trooper Caught on Film Stomping Suspect

A Georgia State Patrol trooper is under investigation after public outrage following the circulation of footage appearing to show him stomping on a suspect. Department officials said the unnamed trooper pulled a suspect, Jamarc Lucas, 27, over on Oct. 3 for not wearing a seatbelt. Lucas was on probation for assault, and had a warrant for his arrest in Rockdale County for simple battery. Lucas stopped, but then fled—first in his vehicle, then on foot, according to officials. The trooper, they said, saw Lucas leave his car “with his right hand inside his waistband.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

NYC Apple Store Security Guard Stabbed Over Face Mask Dispute

A security guard at an Apple Store in New York City’s tony Chelsea neighborhood was stabbed on Friday when he asked a customer to put a mask on before entering the store. The man got into an argument with the 37-year-old guard then stabbed him several times before fleeing, police said. The guard was being treated at a hospital for non-threatening injuries. The suspect was last seen at the nearby 14th Street subway station. New York City no longer has an indoor mask mandate but individual businesses are free to set their own requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Man Survives Nine-Story Fall Into BMW, Asks Bystanders ‘What Happened?’

A man fell from a New Jersey high-rise Wednesday morning but survived, plunging nine stories down before landing in the chassis of a BMW. The car, identified as a Beemer 330i in the New York Post, cushioned his landing somewhat, and the 31-year-old man was alive when bystanders approached. Christina Smith, who saw the fall, told the Post the man stood up in the wreckage of the car, raised his right arm, and asked the witnesses, “What happened?” Smith called 911 for assistance for the man, who did not work in the building and has since refused to give his identity to police. He remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital. Smith said, “I heard a big boom and I didn’t think it was a person at first. The back window of the car just busted out—exploded. Then the guy jumped up and started screaming. His arm was all twisted.” Mark Bordeaux, who also saw the fall, told the Post, “He kept saying, ‘Leave me alone, I want to die.’ You saw one of his arms was clearly broken, but he was conscious, he was moving.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Trump-Fanatic Cousins Arrested After Bragging on Facebook About Insurrection

Two cousins were arrested this week after online sleuths identified them as alleged Capitol rioters using a unique company logo one man had on his jacket during the insurrection, and a rare Confederate flag the other guy was carrying. According to the Huffington Post, Tommy Smith, dubbed #MississippiFlagGuy by sleuths, and Donnie Wren, dubbed #KingstonAsh, are facing several felony charges for their participation in the Jan. 6 riot. One sleuth told HuffPost that Smith’s rare Mississippi battle flag and Wren’s company logo made them “hard to miss.” After tracking down their Facebook pages, sleuths found the pair had bragged about the riot. “Patriots stood together and battled the tyrannical cops throughout the entire afternoon and I sit here now at the footsteps of the Capitol they’re still shooting off flashbangs pepper spray and innocent people,” one post said.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Rae
TheDailyBeast

Nazi Camp Guard, 100, Stays Silent as Murder Trial Begins

A 100-year-old man who worked as Nazi concentration-camp guard during World War Two refused to make a statement Thursday as he went on trial for allegedly assisting in the murder of more than 3,000 prisoners. The man, only identified as Josef S due to German privacy laws, obscured his face with a binder as he entered the Neuruppin state court in a wheelchair. The man is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp—where an estimated 40,000 to 100,000 prisoners were killed—between 1942 and 1945. He’s charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder and is the oldest Nazi-era defendant to stand trial to date. Authorities have judged him to be fit enough to stand trial despite his age. Since the war, the man has reportedly lived in the Brandenburg area, where he worked as a locksmith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Feds Won’t Pursue Charges Against Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake

Federal prosecutors will not charge the white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last year, the Associated Press reported. “Accordingly, the review of this incident has been closed without a federal prosecution,” the DOJ said in a statement. Blake was shot by Officer Rusten Sheskey last year during a domestic disturbance, prompting a wave of protests that ultimately led to then-teenager Kyle Rittenhouse’s alleged homicides. Prosecutors elected not to charge Sheskey due to a lack of evidence proving he used excessive force or violated Blake’s civil rights, per the outlet. It follows a decision by state prosecutors to not charge the officer in the shooting, which left Blake’s body semi-paralyzed. They chose not to charge Sheskey after video footage showed Blake armed with a knife.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Accident That Killed 9 Marines Blamed on Pandemic, Burnout

Investigators have found the inability of senior Marine Corps commanders to keep up with the demands of the pandemic, rising tensions with Iran, and the militarization of the U.S.-Mexico border may have contributed to the accidental deaths of nine Marines last year. In a new report released on Wednesday, Lt. Gen. Carl Mundy III said it would be “a mistake to discount or overlook” these factors as having contributed to the sinking of an amphibious assault vehicle off the Southern California coast in July 2020. It does not excuse the top officials previously faulted for the accident, which was found to be “preventable,” including Maj. Gen. Robert Castellvi, who was dismissed from his post as the commanding general of 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton following the incident.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Minnesota Men Must Fork Over $1.1M After Shooting Pipeline for ‘Target Practice’

Two men have been slapped with the bill for damage in excess of $1.1 million after their gunfire punctured a pipeline and sent thousands of gallons of diesel fuel “spraying” into a creek that flows into a river. A Minnesota federal judge handed the ruling down Wednesday to Eric J. Weckworth-Pineda, 25, and Tanner J. Sik, 22, after they pleaded guilty to misdemeanor negligent discharge of a pollutant and felony criminal damage to property.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#The Proud Boys
TheDailyBeast

Snow Leopard Dies of Suspected COVID-19

A “sweet and playful” snow leopard died at a South Dakota zoo Thursday night of what zookeepers suspect is COVID-19. Baya, age 2, first showed symptoms of a respiratory infection Sunday night. On Thursday, an Amur tiger at the zoo named Keesa tested positive for the coronavirus. That night, Baya died. Great Plains Zoo said in a Facebook post, “Baya first exhibited symptoms of a cough on Sunday, and experienced a rapid decline in her respiratory function over the next days. Despite the staff's arduous efforts, Baya passed away the evening of October 7.”
ANIMALS
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Whistleblower to Meet With Lawmakers Investigating Jan. 6 Violence, Report Says

The former Facebook staffer who went public this week with damning allegations against the social-media giant is set to meet with House lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to CNN. Frances Haugen could meet with the House select committee as soon as Thursday, just two days after she testified at a Senate hearing that Facebook is putting “their astronomical profits before people” and harming children and teenagers in the process. Haugen’s allegations against the company prompted executives there to engage in a bit of damage control last week, with a pre-emptive internal memo denying her claim that the social network enabled Jan. 6 rioters. Before Haugen had publicly come forward, she spoke anonymously in media reports about Facebook allegedly letting down election-related safeguards and thereby allowing Jan. 6 participants to organize on the platform. House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff tweeted this week that lawmakers want to hear Haugen elaborate on that allegation. “According to this Facebook whistleblower, shutting down the civic integrity team and turning off election misinformation tools contributed to the Jan 6 insurrection,” Schiff said.
INTERNET
TheDailyBeast

NYC Mayor Used Security Detail for Personal Errands, Investigation Finds

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had his security detail run personal errands and act as a chauffeur to his guests, all at the expense of taxpayers, according to city investigators. A 47-page report released Thursday by the city’s Department of Investigation confirmed earlier accusations that the mayor misused his NYPD security staffers. In one instance, nearly $320,000 in city funds were spent on de Blasio’s security team traveling on his 2019 presidential campaign trips; the money has not been paid back. Investigators also concluded that the use of NYPD staffers to help de Blasio’s daughter move were “a misuse of NYPD resources for a personal benefit.” The NYPD was accused of helping the mayor hide his misuse of resources, with the police inspector in charge of his detail said to have “actively obstructed and sought to thwart this investigation.” De Blasio’s office blasted the report as “inaccurate” in a statement that said it consisted of “illegitimate assumptions.” “This unprofessional report purports to do the NYPD’s job for them, but with none of the relevant expertise—and without even interviewing the official who heads intelligence for the city,” the statement said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

GOP Operative Says It Hurts White Kids When ‘Kids of Color Feel They Belong’

A Republican campaign manager for school board candidates in a Connecticut town has sparked controversy by telling participants of a virtual education forum that “helping kids of color to feel they belong has a negative effect on white, Christian, or conservative kids.” Mary Beeman put forth that bizarre argument during a virtual education forum where the right-wing boogeyman known as “critical race theory” was discussed, according to local news outlet WFSB. She later sought to clarify her statement, which she admitted was “poorly worded,” and claimed it had been shown “out of context.” In trying to mop up the mess, Beeman said she’d been referring to “students who may have staunch Judeo-Christian values, or simply are conservative thinkers,” and are now being “bullied into submission by their teachers and fellow students with left-leaning ideologies.” Bill Bloss, the Guilford school board chairman, made clear he wasn’t buying Beeman’s excuses for the racist remark, questioning “exactly what context would that comment be positive in.” He has called on Beeman to step down, blasting her remark as “false, outrageous, negative (and) destructive.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

FBI’s Julian Assange Witness Arrested After ‘Crime Spree’

An Icelandic man who played a major role in the FBI’s case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested in Iceland after authorities say he embarked on a brazen crime spree. Assange supporters say the arrest of Sigurdur Thordarson, reported by the Icelandic newspaper Stundin, deals yet another blow to his credibility after he gave an interview over the summer saying he had lied in his testimony about Assange to U.S. federal investigators. Thordarson, a convicted criminal with a long rap sheet that includes convictions for sexual abuse of minors, was sent back to the country’s highest security prison on Sept. 24, according to Stundin. Sources cited in the report say authorities made the decision to throw him back behind bars after he racked up several new allegations of financial fraud, including one in which he allegedly forged his lawyer’s signature to inflate assets. Deemed a “sociopath” in a court-ordered psychological evaluation, Thordarson is a former WikiLeaks volunteer who said he became a paid informant for the FBI within the group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Chris Brown Escapes Charges for Hitting Woman at His Home

Chris Brown will not face criminal charges for allegedly hitting a woman in his Los Angeles home, according to Billboard. Per the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, they won’t be moving forward in the battery case “due to insufficient evidence.” On June 18, LAPD responded to a domestic argument report in San Fernando Valley at an address that media reports said was the same one Brown provided for a garage sale in 2019. TMZ reported that the embattled singer hit the woman so hard her weave came off. The 32-year-old singer has a well-documented history of violence, most notoriously for brutally assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, for which he pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to probation. Brown was also on the receiving end of a five-year restraining order from ex Karrueche Tran after violently threatening her.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy